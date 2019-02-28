Reuters: US, UK & France have asked the 15-member United Nations Security Council sanctions committee to subject Maulana Masood Azhar, the head of Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad, to an arms embargo, global travel ban and asset freeze. https://t.co/lvQYJMI1BW— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2019
सीमा पर बढ़ते तनाव के चलते पाकिस्तान ने अपनी घरेलू और अंतरराष्ट्रीय उड़नों को बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। यह फैसला पाकिस्तान नागरिक उड्डयन प्राधिकरण (सीएए) ने लिया है।
28 फरवरी 2019