भारत के साथ आए अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस, यूएन में दिया मसूद को बैन करने का प्रस्ताव

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 28 Feb 2019 08:36 AM IST
मसूद अजहर
मसूद अजहर
ख़बर सुनें
पूरी दुनिया ने 14 फरवरी को जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए हमले की कड़ी शब्दों में निंदा की थी। इस हमले के बाद एक बार फिर से भारत ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद (जेईएम) के सरगना मसूद अजहर को अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी घोषित किए जाने की अपनी मांग को दोहराया था। जिसमें अमेरिका, ब्रिटेन और फ्रांस ने भारत का साथ दिया था। अब इन देशों ने एक नए प्रस्ताव में संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद से जेईएम के मुखिया अजहर को प्रतिबंधित करने को कहा है।
इस बात की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता कि अजहर को प्रतिबंधित करने के रास्ते में चीन रोड़ा अटका सकता है। चीन ने इससे पहले यूएनएससी में इस्लामिक स्टेट और अलकायदा प्रतिबंध समिति को 2016 और 2017 में जेईएम के मुखिया अजहर पर प्रतिबंध लगाने से रोक दिया था। हालांकि फिलहाल चीन की तरफ से इसपर कोई बयान नहीं आया है।
 

pulwama terror attack unsc masood azhar blacklist jaish e muhammad पुलवामा आतंकी हमला यूएनएससी
