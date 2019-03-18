शहर चुनें

टोरंटो हवाईअड्डे पर लगी आग, अमेरिका जाने वाली सभी उड़ानें रद्द

टोरंटो, भाषा  Updated Mon, 18 Mar 2019 11:50 AM IST
टोरंटो पियर्सन अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे पर आग लगने के कारण टर्मिनल 1 से अमेरिका जाने वाली सभी उड़ानों को रद्द कर दिया गया है। 
अधिकारियों के मुताबिक रविवार की शाम को टर्मिनल में आग लग गई। जिसके बाद इलाके को खाली कराया गया। हवाईअड्डे ने एक ट्वीट में घोषणा कर कहा कि टर्मिनल 1 से अमेरिका जाने वाली सभी उड़ानों को रद्द कर दिया गया है।
 



कुछ देर बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया। एक महिला को अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। हालांकि उसकी हालत स्थिर है जबकि एक अन्य महिला का घटनास्थल पर ही इलाज किया गया।

हवाईअड्डे के कर्मी धुएं और पानी से हुए नुकसान के बाद सफाई कर रहे हैं। अभी तक आग लगने के कारण का पता नहीं चल पाया है।

toronto airport fire toronto airport canada airport us bound flights cancelled fire injured टोरंटो हवाई अड्डे आग लगना उड़ानें रद्द
