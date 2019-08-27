अफगानिस्तान का यूएन को पत्र, सीमा से लगे शहरों पर लगातार गोलाबारी कर रहा पाकिस्तान

Afghanistan wrote to United Nations Security Council (UNSC), over continuous shelling by Pakistan in various cities of Afghanistan near borders with Pakistan. Afghanistan urged UNSC to take necessary measures. pic.twitter.com/rRF3QXcEOx— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2019
कश्मीर मुद्दे को लेकर इमरान खान पूरी दुनिया में समर्थन के लिए घुमते रहे। इसके बाद ही गिने-चुने मुल्कों ने ही उन्हें समर्थन दिया। कश्मीर को लेकर इमरान की पूरे पाकिस्तान में आलोचना हो रही है।
