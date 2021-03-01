अमेरिका के विशेष राजदूत जैलमे खलीलजाद काबुल, दोहा समेत दूसरे देशों का करेंगे दौरा

He'll resume discussions on the way ahead with the Islamic Republic & Aghan leaders, Taliban representatives & regional countries whose interests are best served by achievement of just & durable political settlement and permanent & comprehensive ceasefire: US Department of State https://t.co/6Lef7PNRvM— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
