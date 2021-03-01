शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and his team will travel to Kabul Doha additional regional capitals

अमेरिका के विशेष राजदूत जैलमे खलीलजाद काबुल, दोहा समेत दूसरे देशों का करेंगे दौरा

Tanuja Yadav वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Mon, 01 Mar 2021 08:33 AM IST
अमेरिका के विशेष राजदूत जैलमे खलीलजाद (फाइल फोटो)
अमेरिका के विशेष राजदूत जैलमे खलीलजाद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
अफगानिस्तान सुलह के लिए अमेरिका के विशेष राजदूत जैलमे खलीलजाद और उनकी टीम काबुल, दोहा और अतिरिक्त क्षेत्रीय राजधानी का दौरा करेंगे। अमेरिकी विभाग ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। वो इस्लामिक रिपब्लिक, अफगान नेताओं, तालिबान और क्षेत्रीय देशों के प्रतिनिधियों से बातचीत करेंगे। 
अमेरिकी विभाग ने जानकारी दी कि जैलमे खलीलजाद और उनकी टीम सिर्फ उन्हीं नेताओं से मुलाकात करेगी, जिनके हित सिर्फ और सिर्फ राजनैतिक समझौते और स्थायी और व्यापक संघर्ष विराम की उपलब्धि के आधार पर हैं। 

