शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Afghanistan NSA said Taliban are a proxy of Pakistan, we won't accept proxy of a backward country

पाकिस्तान अपने लोगों का पेट नहीं भर पा रहा, हम पर क्या शासन करेगा : अफगान एनएसए

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 06:07 AM IST
अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार हमदुल्ला मोहिब
अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार हमदुल्ला मोहिब - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार हमदुल्ला मोहिब ने तालिबान को पाकिस्तान का ही एक रूप बताया है। उन्होंने कहा, 'तालिबान पाकिस्तान और उसकी खुफिया एजेंसी की परछाई है। अफगानिस्तान पाक का शासन कभी स्वीकार नहीं करेगा।'
विज्ञापन
पाकिस्तान पर निशाना साधते हुए अफगान एनएसए ने कहा, 'अगर हमने सोवियत शासन स्वीकार नहीं किया, तो यह तो कल्पना से भी परे है कि जो देश अपने लोगों का पेट नहीं भर सकता हम उसका शासन स्वीकार करेंगे।'

 
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अफगानिस्तान को लेकर अपने रुख में बदलाव करने जा रहा है अमेरिका : जयशंकर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विदेश मंत्री एस जयशंकर
World

तेल आयात न करने पर ईरान के निराश होने की खबरों को जयशंकर ने किया खारिज

2 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तालिबान के साथ अफगान शांति वार्ता की बहाली के लिए पाक पहुंचे अमेरिका के विशेष दूत

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
तालिबान
World

अफगानिस्तान चुनाव: तालिबान ने काट दी थी दाहिने हाथ की अंगुली, शख्स ने बाएं हाथ से डाला वोट

30 सितंबर 2019

मैच में बारिश
Cricket News

बारिश की वजह से पहले दिन का खेल जल्द खत्म, रोहित के शतक से भारत का स्कोर 202/0

2 अक्टूबर 2019

रागिनी गायक सुषमा की हत्या
Delhi NCR

भाजपा जॉइन करने वालीं थीं ये गायिका, चार गोलियां मारकर भागे बाइक सवार

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
विज्ञापन
afghanistan taliban pakistan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Palak Tiwari
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी के नए फोटोशूट ने सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई आग, तस्वीरें देख आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

KBC
Television

KBC11: आसान से सवाल पर अटक गए इंदौर के कमिश्नर, जवाब के लिए लेनी पड़ी हेल्पलाइन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हरियाणा कांग्रेस
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनावः भारी हंगामे के बाद देर रात कांग्रेस के 84 उम्मीदवार घोषित, देखें सूची

3 अक्टूबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने 'बच्चन' और अपने धर्म को लेकर किया खुलासा, बताया क्यों बदल लिया उपनाम

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी बोले, ग्रामीण भारत के गांवों ने खुद को खुले में शौच से मुक्त घोषित किया

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

बतौर ओपनर टेस्ट शतक जड़ने के बाद रोहित ने खोला राज, बताया कैसे की ओपनिंग की तैयारी

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में पत्रकारों से बात करते यासीन मलिक
India News

पाकिस्तान 'पढ़ाई' करने गए कश्मीरी छात्रों को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, जुड़े हवाला जैसे धंधों से

2 अक्टूबर 2019

पासपोर्ट रैंकिंग
India News

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे शक्तिशाली पासपोर्ट, जानिए कौन से नंबर पर हैं भारत और पाकिस्तान

2 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Reviews

War Movie Review: एक्शन में हिट है ऋतिक-टाइगर की वॉर, क्यों देखें? रिव्यू पढ़कर फैसला लें

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Amit shahm uddhav thakre, devendra fadanvis
India News

टिकट के लिए हाथ मलते रह गए कांग्रेस से भाजपाई बने कई पूर्व विधायक, भाजपा ने लगाया 'किनारे'

2 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

निमरिता अमरता महरचंदानी (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान: हिंदू छात्रा की मौत की न्यायिक जांच शुरू, पुलिस ने किए कई खुलासे

पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को उच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद सिंध प्रांत में हुई हिंदू छात्रा की रहस्यमयी मौत की न्यायिक जांच शुरू कर दी है।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
गुलालाई इस्माइल
World

गैर जमानती वारंट पर बोलीं गुलालाई इस्माइल, यह पाक अदालतों का आईएसआई को खुश करने का तरीका

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Jamal khashoggi (File Photo)
World

खशोगी की हत्या मामले में नया खुलासा, संगीत सुनते हुए संदिग्धों ने किए थे शव के टुकड़े

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

जलवायु परिवर्तन को लेकर जागी पाक सरकार, 18 एयरलाइंस को दिया 'प्लास्टिक' इस्तेमाल न करने का आदेश

3 अक्टूबर 2019

सुजुकी ऑल्टो
World

महंगाई से परेशान पाक को एक और झटका, सुजुकी ने बढ़ाई ऑल्टो और बाइक की कीमत

3 अक्टूबर 2019

माहात्मा गांधी
World

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर दुबई की प्रतिष्ठित इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Rest of World

इस तरह हंसाने वाले जोकर ने रुलाना शुरू कर दिया

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Last Nizam of Hyderabad Osman Ali Khan
World

कंगाली की कगार पर खड़े पाक को बड़ा झटका, भारत से हारा 300 करोड़ की कानूनी लड़ाई 

2 अक्टूबर 2019

imran khan, mahathir and Erdoğan in United Nation
World

इन दो दोस्तों की बदौलत गीदड़ भभकी दे रहे हैं इमरान, बस 15 दिन तक ही चलेगी ये मतलब की यारी!

2 अक्टूबर 2019

मोहम्मद बिन सलमान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर पर अब भारत को मिला सऊदी का साथ, डोभाल ने की प्रिंस सलमान से मुलाकात

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

फिल्मकार नंदिता दास को पेंटिंग से है खास लगाव, साझा की पुरानी यादें

फिल्म मेकर नंदिता दास हाल ही में एक पेंटिंग एग्जीबीशन में पहुंची। जहां कला के प्रति उनका जुड़ाव देखने को मिला।

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:13

फिल्म ‘वॉर’ पर पब्लिक रिव्यू, फिल्म को मिल रहा पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स

2 अक्टूबर 2019

माहात्मा गांधी 1:18

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर दुबई की प्रतिष्ठित इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 3:13

गांधी जयंती पर साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे मोदी, कहा- गांधी आज हैं और कल भी होंगे

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:22

नए लुक में नजर आए आमिर खान, दिखा डेशिंग अंदाज

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
Rest of World

इस पाताल में रहते हैं 45 देशों के लोग

2 अक्टूबर 2019

भारत के उप उच्चायुक्त गौरव अहलूवालिया
World

पाकिस्तान ने भारतीय उप उच्चायुक्त गौरव अहलूवालिया को किया तलब

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आतंकी हमले की आशंका
World

भारत में आतंकी हमला कर सकते हैं पाकिस्तानी आतंकवादी, अमेरिका ने जताई आशंका

2 अक्टूबर 2019

इस्राइल
World

इस्लामी चैनल पर इस्राइल का तंज, बोला- ईशनिंदा पर मौत देने वाले चैनल चलाना चाहते हैं

2 अक्टूबर 2019

एस जयशंकर-माइक पॉम्पियो (फाइल फोटो)
World

यूएनएससी में भारत का नहीं होना संयुक्त राष्ट्र की विश्वसनीयता पर सवाल: जयशंकर

2 अक्टूबर 2019

किम जोंग उन (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका से वार्ता करने की बात कहने के बाद उत्तरी कोरिया ने दागे प्रोजेक्टाइल

2 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited