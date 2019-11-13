शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Afghanistan Kabul Bomb blast car bomb explosion in PD15

अफगानिस्तान: काबुल में कार में हुआ बम विस्फोट, सात लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 10:26 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में तड़के एक कार में बम विस्फोट हुआ है। इस विस्फोट में कम से कम सात लोग मारे गए और सात अन्य जख्मी हो गए हैं। गृह मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता नसरत रहीमी ने इस बात की जानकारी दी। 
विज्ञापन
बताया गया है कि सुबह के वक्त जब सभी लोग अपने काम पर जा रहे थे, तभी काबुल के कसाबा में जबरदस्त धमाका हुआ। गृह मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता नसरत रहीमी ने बताया कि विस्फोट शहर के पुलिस जिला 15 के कासाबा इलाके में हुआ।

हताहतों के बारे में उन्होंने फिलहाल कोई जानकारी नहीं दी। विस्फोट वाली जगह से गहरा धुंआ उठता देखा गया। विस्फोट स्थल पर एंबुलेंस को भेजा गया। पुलिस और आपातकर्मियों को भी विस्फोट स्थल पर भेजा गया।

 
SSC और गवर्नमेंट जॉब्स की तैयारी अब क्लासरूम में बिल्कुल फ्री | ज्वाइन करें अभी सफलता क्लास का फाउंडेशन कोर्स | T&C apply.
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

एयर स्ट्राइक में मारा गया आतंकी वैसुद्दीन
World

अफगानिस्तान: सेना ने हवाई हमले में मार गिराया तालिबानी कमांडर

10 नवंबर 2019

काबुल शेर खान
India News

ज्यादा कद-काठी बनी काबुल के शेर खान के लिए मुसीबत, लेनी पड़ी पुलिस की मदद

7 नवंबर 2019

इकाना स्टेडियम
Lucknow

काबुल के शेर खान ने बढ़ाया अफगान टीम का उत्साह, अपनी कद-काठी को लेकर आए थे चर्चा में

6 नवंबर 2019

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
safalta

सफलता क्लास ने सरकारी नौकरियों के लिए शुरू किया नया फाउंडेशन कोर्स
taliban leaders and kabulov in Moscow
World

अफगान सरकार की इस शर्त से तालिबान के उड़े होश, दुनिया के सामने हो जाएगा बेनकाब!

31 अक्टूबर 2019

f-16 jet
World

घबराए पाक ने एफ-16 से स्पाइस जेट के यात्री विमान को एक घंटे तक घेरे रखा था

17 अक्टूबर 2019

तालिबानी नेतओं से गले मिलते पाक विदेश मंत्री और आईएसआई चीफ
World

पाकिस्तान और तालिबान के झांसे में फंसा अमेरिका, अफीम किंग की रिहाई पड़ेगी सभी पर भारी!

10 अक्टूबर 2019

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

इस काल भैरव जयंती पर कालभैरव मंदिर (दिल्ली) में पूजा और प्रसाद अर्पण से बनेगी बिगड़ी बात : 19-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
afghanistan kabul bomb blast काबुल
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty
Bollywood

इस शख्स पर टाल देती हैं सारी बात, सारा का असहज परिस्थिति से निकलने का बेजोड़ फॉर्मूला

13 नवंबर 2019

aarti singh
Bollywood

BB13: आरती सिंह के फोन में 'जिगर का टुकड़ा' के नाम से सेव है करन सिंह ग्रोवर का नंबर, बिपाशा ने दिया ये रिएक्शन

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Maharashtra politics
India News

महाराष्ट्र: नए समीकरण में जुटे सभी दल, भाजपा-एनसीपी तो शिवसेना-कांग्रेस से बढ़ा रही नजदीकी

13 नवंबर 2019

kbc
Bollywood

KBC 11: क्रिकेट से जुड़े इस सवाल का जवाब नहीं दे पाए अजीत कुमार, 7 करोड़ रुपये जीतने से चूके

13 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र का सत्ता संग्राम: 59 साल में तीसरा राष्ट्रपति शासन, इस बार अब तक क्या-क्या हुआ

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Technology

क्या है स्टॉक और कस्टम एंड्रॉइड, जानिए दोनों में अंतर और कौन सा है आपके लिए बेहतर

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मंदिर निर्माण के लिए नया ट्रस्ट बनाने की राह आसान नहीं, पुराने तीन के बीच खींचतान शुरू

13 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अयोध्या : जमीन को लेकर अब नहीं होगी कोई लिखा-पढ़ी, सीधे बनेगा राम मंदिर

13 नवंबर 2019

विहिप के अंतरराष्ट्री उपाध्यक्ष चंपत राय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विश्व हिंदू परिषद का राम मंदिर अभियान खत्म, अब घर वापसी अभियान में जुटेगा संगठन

13 नवंबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

अयोध्या पर फैसले के दिन यूपी में रहा ‘रामराज’, अफसर भी 'शून्य' अपराध देख हैरान

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इस्राइल ने जारी किया वीडियो
World

इस्राइल में फलस्तीन आतंकियों ने दागी मिसाइल, वीडियो आया सामने

इस्राइल के एक व्यस्त हाईवे पर फलीस्तीनी आतंकी संगठन हमास ने रॉकेट से हमला किया। इस हमले की चपेट में आने से एक कार बाल-बाल बच गई। हालांकि मलबे के कारण हाईवे पर वाहनों का संचालन रोकना पड़ा।

13 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका: सिखों के खिलाफ घृणा अपराध तीन गुना बढ़े, एफबीआई की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा

13 नवंबर 2019

Indonesia Bomb Blast
World

इंडोनेशिया: पुलिस स्टेशन के बाहर संदिग्ध आत्मघाती बम विस्फोट, एक की मौत, कई घायल

13 नवंबर 2019

कला
World

कला से औषधि का काम: क्या आपने कभी आजमाया है!

13 नवंबर 2019

नवाज शरीफ (फाइल फोटो)
World

नवाज शरीफ ने इलाज के लिए विदेश यात्रा को लेकर मिली शर्तों को नकारा, कहा- यह गैर-कानूनी है

13 नवंबर 2019

यूएन
World

भारत द्वारा भेंट किए गए गांधी सोलर प्लांट से चलेगी यूएन मुख्यालय की लिफ्ट

13 नवंबर 2019

नेपाल में चीन के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
World

नेपाल में चीन के खिलाफ जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन, जिनपिंग के पुतले जलाए

13 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

कीट ने 9.9 करोड़ साल पूर्व किया था पहला परागण

13 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

इस्राइल ने गाजा में किया मिसाइल हमला, इस्लामी जिहाद के कमांडर को मार गिराया

13 नवंबर 2019

रौला खलफ
World

फाइनेंशियल टाइम्स की पहली महिला संपादक बनीं रौला खलफ

13 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

कर्नाटक के 17 विधायकों को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी अयोग्य ठहराया लेकिन लड़ सकेंगे चुनाव

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस और जनता दल सेक्युलर के 17 अयोग्य विधायकों की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फैसला सुना दिया है। कोर्ट ने कहा कि अयोग्य करार दिए गए 17 विधायक अब चुनाव लड़ सकेंगे।

13 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली वायु प्रदूषण 2:19

फिर हुआ दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सांस लेना दूभर, प्रदूषण का स्तर इमरजेंसी तक पहुंचने की आशंका

13 नवंबर 2019

एमपी में युवक को बचाया 1:04

मध्य प्रदेश के डबरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर बिजली की लाइन पर लटका युवक | बामुश्किल जीआरपी ने बचाई जान

13 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 5:55

महाराष्ट्र में सियासी संकट के बीच राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू, अब आगे क्या ?

12 नवंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे 1:10

विकल्प हमने नहीं भाजपा ने खत्म किया: उद्धव ठाकरे

12 नवंबर 2019

Related

रोहिंग्या मुस्लिम
World

गांबिया ने रोहिंग्या मामले में म्यांमार पर दर्ज करवाया जनसंहार का मुकदमा

13 नवंबर 2019

हाल-ए-कश्मीर (फाइल फोटो)
World

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मानवाधिकारों की स्थिति पर सुनवाई करेगा अमेरिकी कांग्रेस का समूह

13 नवंबर 2019

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में भीषण आग
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 'विनाशकारी' दावानल: सतर्कता बरतने की चेतावनी

13 नवंबर 2019

ब्रिटेन के प्रधानमंत्री बोरिस जॉनसन (फाइल फोटो)
World

ब्रिटेन में चुनाव से पहले 58 हजार लोगों के हाथ से चली गई नौकरी

13 नवंबर 2019

google
World

लाखों अमेरिकी नागरिकों के हेल्थ डाटा पर गूगल का असेंशन से करार, अब उठे सवाल

12 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तानी प्रौढ़ से शादी के बाद पहचान को भटक रही कल्पना, बैंक ने खातों का संचालन भी रोका

12 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited