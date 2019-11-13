अफगानिस्तान: काबुल में कार में हुआ बम विस्फोट, सात लोगों की मौत

At least 7 people were killed and 7 others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in PD15 of Kabul, said an Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi: TOLOnews #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/VbrPPaY7Yk— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019
इस्राइल के एक व्यस्त हाईवे पर फलीस्तीनी आतंकी संगठन हमास ने रॉकेट से हमला किया। इस हमले की चपेट में आने से एक कार बाल-बाल बच गई। हालांकि मलबे के कारण हाईवे पर वाहनों का संचालन रोकना पड़ा।
13 नवंबर 2019