Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Afghanistan complains to UN Security Council on Pakistan’s engagements with Taliban on which Afghan govt isn't consulted. It not only undermines ongoing peace efforts but violates Afghanistan's National Sovereignty & UNSC Resolution 1988— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019
17 फरवरी 2019