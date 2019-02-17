शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   Afghanistan complains to UN Security Council on Pakistan’s engagements with Taliban

तालिबान से संबंधों को लेकर अफगानिस्तान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद से की पाकिस्तान की शिकायत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 05:23 PM IST
Afghanistan complains to UN Security Council on Pakistan’s engagements with Taliban
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद से पाकिस्तान की शिकायत की है। अफगानिस्तान की यह शिकायत पाकिस्तान के तालिबान से संबंधों को लेकर है। अफगानिस्तान विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान पाकिस्तान और तालिबान के ऐसे संबंध हैं जिनमें अफगानिस्तान सरकार से कोई बातचीत नहीं की गई, न ही अफगानिस्तान सरकार इनमें भागीदार है। अफगान विदेश मंत्रालय के मुताबिक इससे न केवल शांति के प्रयासों में बाधा पहुंच रही है बल्कि यह अफगानिस्तान की राष्ट्रीय संप्रभुता और यूएनएससी (संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद) संकल्प 1988 के भी खिलाफ है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Pakistan denied allegations of India about Pulwama Terror Attack
Pakistan

पुलवामा हमला : पाक ने भारत के आरोपों को बताया बेबुनियाद, कहा- आक्रामक रुख साबित होगा खतरनाक

17 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

भारत सहित दुनिया के बाकी देशों के लिए मुसीबत बने हुए हैं ये आतंकी संगठन 

17 फरवरी 2019

PM Narendra Modi
Jharkhand

झारखंड : पीएम मोदी ने रखी विकास परियोजनाओं की आधारशिला, शहीदों को किया नमन

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
म्यूनिख सुरक्षा सम्मेलन
World

म्यूनिख सम्मेलन में भारत ने उठाया पुलवामा हमले का मुद्दा

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

पुलवामा हमला: रिटायरमेंट के बाद देश के लिए ये काम करना चाहता था शहीद, अधूरी रह गई ये आखिरी इच्छा 

17 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

पुलवामा के 40 शहीदों के परिवार के लिए सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने की सराहना

17 फरवरी 2019

किरण रिजिजू
pulwama martyr
अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

पुलवामा के 40 शहीदों के परिवार के लिए सलमान ने बढ़ाया मदद का हाथ, गृह राज्यमंत्री ने की सराहना

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
afghanistan afghanistan ministry of foreign affairs unsc pak afghan relations united nations security council terrorism
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Time of game changing defense agreements with India said Lockheed Martin
World

भारत के साथ ‘गेम चेंजिंग’ रक्षा समझौतों का समय: अमेरिकी हथियार कंपनी

हथियार बनाने वाली शीर्ष अमेरिकी कंपनी लॉकहीड मार्टिन ने कहा कि भारत के साथ ‘गेम चेंजिंग’ रक्षा समझौते करने का समय आ गया है।

17 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Pak's hand in suicide attack on Iran said Iranian General
World

आत्मघाती हमले से गुस्साए ईरानी जनरल ने कहा, पाकिस्तान चुकाएगा खून की हर बूंद की कीमत

17 फरवरी 2019

kulbhushan jadhav
World

जाधव मामले में कल से सार्वजनिक सुनवाई करेगा आईसीजे

17 फरवरी 2019

Pak Foreign Minister said on Pulwama terror attack, nobody can not blame Pak for attack
World

पाक विदेश मंत्री का बेशर्मी भरा बयान, पुलवामा हमले के लिए कोई हमें दोषी नहीं ठहरा सकता

17 फरवरी 2019

मोहम्मद बिन सलमान
World

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद सऊदी अरब ने पाकिस्तान के साथ बैठक टाली

15 फरवरी 2019

arrest Warrant canceled against Ajay Gupta, close to Former South African President Zuma
World

दक्षिण अफ्रीका: पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जुमा के करीबी अजय गुप्ता के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट रद्द

17 फरवरी 2019

इमरान खान
World

भारतीय गाना बजाने पर पाकिस्तानी सरकार ने रद्द किया स्कूल का लाइसेंस

16 फरवरी 2019

John Bolton
World

पुलवामा: अमेरिका के एनएसए ने अजीत डोभाल से की बात, कहा- भारत को आत्मरक्षा का पूरा अधिकार

16 फरवरी 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu
World

इजराइल के पीएम बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू का बयान- मेरे प्रिय मित्र नरेंद्र मोदी हम आपके साथ खड़े हैं

15 फरवरी 2019

Exhibition performed by Indian tribes in Australia against Pulwama attack
World

पुलवामा हमले के खिलाफ ऑस्ट्रेलिया में भारत वंशियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

17 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

शेर ने किया हमला, तो युवक ने गला दबाकर किया ढेर

शेर ने एक शख्स पर हमला कर दिया...लेकिन शख्स ने ऐसी हिम्मत और ताकत दिखाई कि न केवल शेर पर पलटवार किया बल्कि उसे मार भी दिया। शख्स ने 80 पाउंड के वजन वाले शेर को धराशायी कर दिया।

16 फरवरी 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 1:00

ट्रंप ने अमेरिका में लगाई इमरजेंसी

16 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:06

दुनिया के सबसे मोटे पति-पत्नी, एक गलती ने बदतर कर दी जिंदगी

15 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:13

राष्ट्रीय पशु को मरवाकर पाकिस्तान कमा रहा करोड़ों

14 फरवरी 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:38

इस देश की सरकार शादी से लेकर बच्चे पैदा करने तक दे रही सबकी पैसा

12 फरवरी 2019

Related

Russia : Several Floors of a University Building collapsed
World

रूस : सेंट पीटर्सबर्ग के एक विश्वविद्यालय भवन की कई मंजिलें ढहीं

17 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

नागरिकों की वजह से हो रही है आईएस के आखिरी गढ़ में कार्रवाई से देरी : सैन्यबल

16 फरवरी 2019

Gold Mine
World

जिम्बाब्वे सोना खनन बाढ़ में करीब 60 लोगों के मरने की आशंका : सरकार

16 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

शिकागो में हुई गोलीबारी में पांच लोगों की मौत, हमलावर भी ढेर

16 फरवरी 2019

John Bolton
World

भारत की वेनेजुएला से तेल खरीदने से जुड़ी चिंताओं का हल निकाला गया : अमेरिका

16 फरवरी 2019

भारत चीन
World

पुलवामा हमले की चीन ने की निंदा, पर अजहर मसूद के मुद्दे पर चुप्पी

16 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.