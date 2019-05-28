आईएस जिहादी समूह से जुड़ने वाले दो और फ्रांसीसी नागरिकों को बगदाद की अदालत ने सुनाई मौत की सजा

AFP: A Baghdad court has sentenced two more Frenchmen to death for joining the Islamic State jihadist group, raising the number of French IS members on death row in Iraq to six.— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
पाकिस्तान ने अपनी बेइज्जती का ठीकरा भारतीय राजनीति पर फोड़ते हुए कहा है कि भारत की आंतरिक राजनीति नरेंद्र मोदी को ऐसा करने से रोक रही है।
28 मई 2019