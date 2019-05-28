आईएस जिहादी समूह से जुड़ने वाले दो और फ्रांसीसी नागरिकों को बगदाद की अदालत ने सुनाई मौत की सजा

बगदाद की एक अदालत ने दो और फ्रांसीसी नागरिकों को मौत की सजा सुनाई है। अदालत ने दोनों को यह सजा इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएस) जिहादी समूह से जुड़ने के लिए दी है। अदालत के इस फैसले के साथ इराक में मरने वाले फ्रांसीसी आईएस सदस्यों की संख्या बढ़कर छह हो गई है।

AFP: A Baghdad court has sentenced two more Frenchmen to death for joining the Islamic State jihadist group, raising the number of French IS members on death row in Iraq to six.