शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   16 killed in Burkina Faso (West Africa) mosque attack, quoting a security source

बुर्किना फासो में बंदूकधारियों ने मस्जिद पर किया हमला, 16 लोगों की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 08:52 PM IST
बुर्किना फासो में मस्जिद पर हमला
बुर्किना फासो में मस्जिद पर हमला - फोटो : Burkina Faso Media
ख़बर सुनें
बुर्किना फासो (पश्चिम अफ्रीका) की एक मस्जिद पर हमला हुआ है। सुरक्षा सूत्रों के हवाले से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस हमले में 16 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जबकि दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। स्थानीय रिपोर्टों में दावा किया गया है कि अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों के एक समूह ने मस्जिद पर हमला किया। 
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों के एक समूह ने मस्जिद के अंदर आग भी लगा दी।


 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

रॉबर्ट डी नीरो
World

ट्रंप एक गैंगस्टर राष्ट्रपति, उन्हें जेल में देखने के लिए और इंतजार नहीं कर सकते: रॉबर्ट डी नीरो

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका के न्यूयॉर्क में गोलीबारी, चार लोगों की मौत, तीन घायल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic
Rest of World

हैगिबीज तूफान से सहमा जापान, पांच तूफानों के बराबर है रफ्तार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
concept pic
Bizarre News

ये है दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा जहाज एंटोनोव एएन-225 मरिया

12 अक्टूबर 2019

दुनिया के अजीबोगरीब टैक्स
Bizarre News

दुनिया के अजीबोगरीब टैक्स, कहीं कद्दू खरीदने पर तो कहीं टैटू बनवाने पर भी लगता है कर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Cars of the world's most powerful people
Auto News

दुनिया की इन ताकतवर शख्सियतों की कारों के बारे में जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे आप

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
urkina faso burkina faso mosque attack mosque attack in burkina faso 16 people killed
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

पीएम मोदी की भतीजी का पर्स लूटने वाले सीसीटीवी में कैद
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की भतीजी से पर्स लूटा, बदमाशों की हुई पहचान

12 अक्टूबर 2019

naomie harris
Hollywood

एक्ट्रेस का आरोप- ऑडिशन के वक्त एक 'बड़े स्टार' ने मेरी स्कर्ट में हाथ डाल दिया था

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
बुलंदशहर में दर्दनाक हादसा
Bulandshahar

हे मां! अधूरी रह गई तेरी तीर्थ यात्रा, हमारा तो पूरा परिवार ही उजड़ गया, परिजनों को देख हर आंख हुई नम

12 अक्टूबर 2019

तूफान की वजह से गुलाबी हुआ आसमान
World

जापान: 60 साल में सबसे खतरनाक तूफान का खतरा, गुलाबी हुआ आसमान, 42 लाख लोगों ने छोड़ा घर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

raghuram rajan
Business Diary

अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए एक ही व्यक्ति का निर्णय लेना घातकः रघुराम राजन

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दुनिया का सबसे पुराना होटल
Bizarre News

दुनिया का सबसे पुराना होटल, जिसे 1300 साल से चला रहा है एक ही परिवार

12 अक्टूबर 2019

World food day 2019: amazing stories of the birth of indian bread roti
Food

World Food Day 2019: जानें कैसे हुआ भारतीयों के खाने की जान "रोटी" का जन्म

12 अक्टूबर 2019

संजू सैमसन
Cricket News

संजू सैमसन ने रचा इतिहास, दोहरा शतक ठोकते ही बनाए ये पांच बड़े रिकॉर्ड

12 अक्टूबर 2019

आधी रात को हुई शादी
Gorakhpur

जब आधी रात को मंदिर का पट खुलवा कर एसडीएम ने की शादी, हर तरफ हो रही चर्चा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

एसबीआई
Government Jobs

SBI दे रहा है 40 लाख से ज्यादा का पैकेज, जान लें चयन प्रक्रिया

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

काठमांडू बस दुर्घटना
World

काठमांडू जा रही बस गहरी खाई में गिरी, 11 लोगों की मौत, 108 घायल

नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडू जा रही एक यात्री बस शनिवार को अनियंत्रित होकर 50 मीटर गहरी खाई में गिर गई।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
शकील अफरीदी
World

वो डॉक्टर जिसने बताया था पाकिस्तान में लादेन का पता

12 अक्टूबर 2019

तूफान की वजह से गुलाबी हुआ आसमान
World

जापान: 60 साल में सबसे खतरनाक तूफान का खतरा, गुलाबी हुआ आसमान, 42 लाख लोगों ने छोड़ा घर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका: कैलिफोर्निया के जंगलों में लगी आग ले रही भयावह रूप, एक लाख लोगों ने छोड़ा घर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

recep tayyip erdogan
World

सीरिया में जारी रहेगी तुर्की की कार्रवाई, एर्दोगन बोले- धमकियों से नहीं डरेंगे

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सांसद मैगी हसन (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिकी सांसद की पाकिस्तान को दो टूक, आतंकी संगठनों की मदद करना बंद करें

12 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

मैक्सिको: चेतावनी के बावजूद रेलवे क्रॉसिंग पार कर रही बस ट्रेन से टकराई, नौ की मौत, आठ घायल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बेरुत में सामूहिक शादियां
World

लेबनान में सामूहिक शादियों पर जोर, वजह- हथियारबंद लड़ाकों की संख्या बढ़ाना

12 अक्टूबर 2019

माइक पॉम्पियो (फाइल फोटो)
World

सऊदी अरब में अतिरिक्त सैन्य बल और उपकरणों की तैनाती करेगा अमेरिका: माइक पॉम्पियो 

12 अक्टूबर 2019

अलेक्सी लियोनोव
World

अंतरिक्ष में पहली 'चहलकदमी' कर इतिहास रचने वाले लियोनोव नहीं रहे, नासा ने तुरंत किया ये काम

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी और शी जिनपिंग की मुलाकात, कई अहम मुद्दों पर हुई बात

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग के बीच चेन्नई के महाबलीपुरम में मुलाकात हुई। इस मुलाकात में राष्ट्रीय-अंतरराष्ट्रीय और कई क्षेत्रीय मुद्दों पर भी बातचीत हुई।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बरेली 3:15

बरेली: बुजुर्ग ने बनाई बाइक, ATM से देती है पैसे और सुनाती है म्यूजिक

12 अक्टूबर 2019

अलका लांबा 2:37

आप का साथ छोड़ अलका लांबा ने थामा कांग्रेस का हाथ, एक महीने पहले दिया था इस्तीफा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 2:52

पीएम मोदी ने चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी-जिनपिंग को दीं कई खास चीजें, पेंटिंग और कांजीवरम शॉल भी शामिल

12 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:23

इस यूनिवर्सिटी ने दिये सबसे ज्यादा अमीर

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

india replied again to pakistan in un on human rights of children in Jammu and Kashmir
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र: कश्मीर के झूठ पर भारत ने लगाई फटकार, कहा- बच्चों को आतंकी समूहों में भर्ती करता है पाक

12 अक्टूबर 2019

महात्मा गांधी
World

..ताकि दुनिया बापू की सीख को कभी ना भूले, गांधी के सम्मान में स्मारक सिक्का जारी करेगा ब्रिटेन

12 अक्टूबर 2019

Two businessmen linked to Trump Ukraine scandal arrested on US charges
World

ट्रंप के यूक्रेन कांड से जुड़े दो कारोबारी गिरफ्तार किए, राष्ट्रपति पद पर मंडरा सकता है खतरा

12 अक्टूबर 2019

कोमोरोस का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान ग्रहण करते उपराष्ट्रपति
World

उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वेंकैया नायडू को मिला 'कोमोरोस' का सर्वोच्च नागरिक सम्मान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना अध्यक्ष कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

आखिर दुनिया के सामने आ रही है पाकिस्तानी लोकतंत्र की सच्चाई

11 अक्टूबर 2019

वायरल वीडियो
World

LIVE TV पर खबर पढ़ते एंकर के सामने आया बेटा, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited
)