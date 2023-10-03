Notifications

India News Archives

सड़क किनारे बैठकर विधायक ने चमकाये लोगों के जूते, जानें क्या है मामला

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अनामिका Updated Tue, 03 Oct 2023 10:49 AM IST
MLA shines people's shoes while sitting on the roadside, know what is the matter

दौसा के महवा में विधायक ओमप्रकाश हुडला ने कार्यकर्ताओं के बूट पॉलिश किए। यहां पहुंचे लोगों ने विधायक से जूते साफ करवाकर उनको पैसे भी दिए।

