{"_id":"647f8ded46f006eff4066a39","slug":"vicky-kaushal-and-sara-ali-khan-zara-hatke-zara-bachke-managed-to-win-the-hearts-of-the-audience-2023-06-07","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali khan : ' फिल्म जरा हटके जरा बचके' दर्शकों का दिल जीतने में कामयाब ।","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"देश","slug":"india-news"}}
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali khan : ' फिल्म जरा हटके जरा बचके' दर्शकों का दिल जीतने में कामयाब ।
वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Wed, 07 Jun 2023 01:20 AM IST
