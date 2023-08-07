Hindi News
Akhilesh Yadav reacted on the restoration of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, know what he said?
{"_id":"64d0acd415b45735c906b024","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-reacted-on-the-restoration-of-rahul-gandhi-s-lok-sabha-membership-know-what-he-said-2023-08-07","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"अखिलेश यादव ने राहुल गांधी की लोकसभा सदस्यता बहाल होने पर दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें- क्या कहा?","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"देश","slug":"india-news"}}
अखिलेश यादव ने राहुल गांधी की लोकसभा सदस्यता बहाल होने पर दी प्रतिक्रिया, जानें- क्या कहा?
वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अनामिका Updated Mon, 07 Aug 2023 02:05 PM IST
राहुल गांधी की लोकसभा सदस्यता बहाल होने पर अखिलेश यादव ने पहली प्रतिक्रिया दी। पूर्व सीएम ने राहुल गांधी को बधाई दी।
