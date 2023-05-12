Notifications

Hindi News ›   Video ›   Education ›   CBSE 10th Result: CBSE released 10th result, 93.12% students passed

CBSE 10th Result: सीबीएसई ने जारी किया 10वीं का रिजल्ट, 93.12% छात्र हुए पास

Video Desk Amar Ujala Dot Com Published by: चंद्रप्रकाश नीरज Updated Fri, 12 May 2023 03:06 PM IST
CBSE 10th Result: CBSE released 10th result, 93.12% students passed
सीबीएसई ने जारी किया 10वीं का रिजल्ट, 93.12% छात्र हुए पास

खत्म हुआ इंतजार सीबीएसई 10वीं के रिजल्ट हुए घोषित

सीबीएसई 10वीं रिजल्ट
Education
22 Jul 2022

सीबीएसई ने जारी किए 12वीं के नतीजे, डिजिलॉकर से भी कर सकते हैं चेक

दिल्ली
Education
22 Jul 2022

आ गए सीबीएसई के 12वीं के नतीजे, घर बैठे ऐसे मिलेगी मार्कशीट

सीबीएसई
Education
22 Jul 2022

सीबीएसई 12वीं में लड़कियों ने मारी बाजी इतना रहा पास प्रतिशत

सीबीएसई रिजल्ट
Education
22 Jul 2022

छात्रों का इंतजार खत्म सीबीएसई ने 12 वीं टर्म-2 के नतीजे किये घोषित

सीबीएसई ने 12 रिजल्ट
Education
22 Jul 2022

आईसीएसई के नतीजे आज होंगे जारी ऐसे कर सकते हैं चेक

आईसीएसई
Education
17 Jul 2022

जारी होने वाले हैं सीबीएसई बोर्ड के 10वीं टर्म 2 के नतीजे, ऐसे कर सकते हैं चेक

दिल्ली
Education
03 Jul 2022

फेल स्टूडेंट्स को जल्द मिलेगा मौका बोर्ड कराएगी कम्पार्टमेंट परीक्षा

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट
Education
19 Jun 2022

यूपी बोर्ड: अयोध्या की निष्ठा ने प्रदेश में हासिल किया 10वां स्थान, देखिए कैसे की तैयारी

यूपी बोर्ड
Education
18 Jun 2022

10वीं के बाद यूपी बोर्ड ने जारी किए 12वीं के नतीजे, देखिए किसने किया टॉप

यूपी न्यूज
Education
18 Jun 2022

आज जारी होने वाले हैं यूपी बोर्ड के नतीजे, इस तरह चेक करें अपना रिजल्ट

यूपी न्यूज
Education
18 Jun 2022

हरियाणा बोर्ड के 10वीं के नतीजे घोषित, देखिए किसने किया टॉप

हरियाणा बोर्ड
Education
17 Jun 2022

हरियाणा बोर्ड ने जारी किए 10वीं के नतीजे, ऐसे कर सकते हैं चेक

हरियाणा बोर्ड
Education
17 Jun 2022

महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 10 वीं के नतीजे घोषित ऐसे कर सकते हैं चेक

महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 2022
Education
17 Jun 2022

यूपी बोर्ड: शुक्रवार शाम तक हो सकता है नतीजों की तारीखों का एलान, देखें पूरी खबर

यूपी न्यूज
Education
17 Jun 2022

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट को लेकर सीएम योगी का निर्देश, छात्रों और अभिभावकों को दी जाए जानकारी

यूपी न्यूज
Education
16 Jun 2022

यूपी बोर्ड के आने वाले हैं रिजल्ट, किसी भी वक्त हो सकता है तारीखों का एलान

यूपी न्यूज
Education
16 Jun 2022

सीएम योगी ने अधिकारीयों को दिया आदेश जल्द जारी करें यूपी बोर्ड के नतीजे

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2022
Education
15 Jun 2022

आज जारी होगा यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट को लेकर अधिसूचना

यूपी बोर्ड परिणाम 2022
Education
15 Jun 2022

राजस्थान बोर्ड ने जारी किए 10वीं के परिणाम, देखिए कैसे कर सकते हैं चेक

रिजल्ट
Education
13 Jun 2022

राजस्थान बोर्ड जारी करने वाला है 10वीं के नतीजे, मोबाइल पर ऐसे करें चेक

राजस्थान
Education
13 Jun 2022

इंतजार हुआ खत्म आज जारी होंगे राजस्थान बोर्ड 10वीं के रिजल्ट

राजस्थान बोर्ड 2022
Education
13 Jun 2022

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र डिजिलॉकर पर देख सकेंगे रिजल्ट, देखिए कैसे

यूपी न्यूज
Education
13 Jun 2022

यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों को मिलेंगे बोनस अंक, देखिए कौन-कौन से विषय हैं इसमें शामिल

यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट 2022
Education
11 Jun 2022

जारी होने वाले हैं यूपी बोर्ड के परिणाम, देखिए पास होने के लिए कितने अंक हैं जरूरी

यूपी न्यूज
Education
11 Jun 2022

यूपी शिक्षा मंत्री ने बताया इस दिन जारी हो सकते हैं यूपी बोर्ड के 10वीं,12वीं के नतीजे

यूपी बोर्ड नतीजे 2022
Education
11 Jun 2022

देखिए, कब आ सकते हैं यूपी बोर्ड के रिजल्ट, वेबसाइट पर कैसे चेक करें परिणाम

यूपी न्यूज
Education
10 Jun 2022

जारी हो गए राजस्थान बोर्ड के12वीं के कला संकाय के रिजल्ट, लड़कियों ने फिर मारी बाजी

राजस्थान
Education
06 Jun 2022

राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड 12वीं के रिजल्ट घोषित, साइंस और कॉमर्स स्ट्रीम के नतीजों का एलान

राजस्थान
Education
01 Jun 2022

मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड के 10वीं के परिणाम घोषित, सुचिता पांडेय और नैंसी दुबे ने किया टॉप

एमपी
Education
29 Apr 2022
