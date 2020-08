भारत सरकार ने लॉन्च किया स्वदेशी Microprocessor Challenge, मिलेगा 2.30 करोड़ का इनाम

Keeping up with the spirit of #AatmaNirbharBharat happy to announce Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge. Make innovative products using microprocessors from IIT Madras & CDAC.



Invite students, Startups & innovators to take part in this challenge.

Details- https://t.co/SSPZHi6gAe pic.twitter.com/6YQiQcmWRn