Notifications

मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Wrestlers vs WFI: Press conference of wrestlers on dispute with WFI, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Live Updates

Wrestlers vs WFI: जंतर-मंतर पर छलके पहलवानों के आंसू, पूछा- वो ताकतवर हैं तो क्या हमें न्याय नहीं मिलेगा?

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 23 Apr 2023 04:42 PM IST
सार

बजरंग पुनिया, विनेश फोगट, रवि दहिया और साक्षी मलिक समेत शीर्ष भारतीय पहलवानों ने इससे पहले जनवरी में जंतर-मंतर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था, जिसमें ब्रजभूषण को प्रधान कार्यालय से हटाने और डब्ल्यूएफआई (WFI) को भंग करने की मांग की गई थी।

Wrestlers vs WFI: Press conference of wrestlers on dispute with WFI, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Live Updates
साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट और बजरंग पूनिया समेत अन्य पहलवान - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ और उसके अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण सिंह से विवाद पर पहलवानों का जंतर-मंतर पर धरना प्रदर्शन जारी है। दूसरी बार विरोध प्रदर्शन में ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया, विनेश फोगाट, साक्षी मलिक धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। इन पहलवानों ने कहा है कि वह भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के खिलाफ जांच समिति की रिपोर्ट आने तक धरना प्रदर्शन जारी रखेंगे।


मीडिया से बात करने के दौरान भारत को पदक दिलाने वाले एथलीट्स के आंसू भी छलके। साक्षी और विनेश रो पड़ीं। इन्होंने कहा कि पहलवानों को अब झूठा कहा जा रहा, जबकि वह सच की लड़ाई लड़ रही हैं। कोई फैसला न आने तक पहलवान फिर से धरना प्रदर्शन जारी रखेंगे। पहलवानों ने कहा कि WFI शक्तिशाली है तो क्या उन्हें न्याय नहीं मिलेगा?



पहलवानों ने कहा कि हम मानसिक प्रताड़ना से गुजर रहे हैं, यह महिला एथलीटों के सम्मान के बारे में है। हमें खेल मंत्रालय से कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं मिल रही है, तीन महीने बीत चुके हैं। पहलवानों ने कहा कि एक नाबालिग समेत सात लड़कियों ने यौन उत्पीड़न के संबंध में बृजभूषण सिंह के खिलाफ पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दी, लेकिन अभी तक शिकायत दर्ज नहीं की गई है। पॉक्सो (POCSO) का मामला होना चाहिए। हम करीब ढाई महीने से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
 

साक्षी मलिक ने क्या कहा?
पिछले साल राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वालीं साक्षी ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कहा- ढाई महीने हो गए हैं इंतजार करते करते, रिपोर्ट सब्मिट हुई है या नहीं हमें नहीं पता। हमारे सामने अब तक कोई भी रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। अब रिपोर्ट सबके सामने आनी चाहिए। लोग हमें झूठा बता रहे हैं। लोग कह रहे हैं कि हमारा प्रदर्शन झूठा था। यह हमें बर्दाश्त नहीं। इस मामले में दो दिन भी लगने नहीं चाहिए थे। एक लड़की नाबालिग है। यह एक संवेदनशील मुद्दा है। हमारी शिकायत झूठी नहीं है। सच्चाई की लड़ाई लड़ी है और हम जरूर जीतेंगे। हम प्रधानमंत्री से कहना चाहते हैं कि वे हमारी मांगों को सुनें। हमने जो-जो शिकायतें की हैं उस पर कार्रवाई होना चाहिए। मैंने, विनेश ने और बजरंग ने हाल ही में पदक जीते हैं। हम झूठ के लिए यहां क्यों आएंगे। हम कुश्ती के लिए आए हैं।

बजरंग और विनेश फोगाट ने क्या कहा?
वहीं, बजरंग ने कहा- हमने शिकायत की थी। उस समय यह कहा जा रहा था कि हमने एफआईआर नहीं की है। अब एफआईआर हो चुकी है तो कार्रवाई क्यों नहीं हो रही। विनेश फोगाट ने कहा- यह महिला खिलाड़ियों की सम्मान की बात है। हम ओलंपिक में पदक लाते हैं, लेकिन हमारी कोई नहीं सुनता। अगर हमारे साथ ऐसा हो रहा है तो आम लड़कियों के साथ क्या होगा। हम जिनके खिलाफ लड़ रहे हैं वो लोग काफी बड़े हैं। उनकी राजनीतिक पहुंच है।

विनेश ने कहा- हम ढाई महीने से इंतजार कर रहे हैं, लेकिन हमें अब तक न्याय नहीं मिला है, इसलिए हम फिर से विरोध कर रहे हैं। खेल मंत्रालय में भी कोई भी नहीं सुन रहा। हमें इस बात का भरोसा था कि हमारी सुनी जाएगी। हमें अभी भी भरोसा है कि न्याय मिलेगा। हमें यह भी भरोसा है कि सरकार सुनेगी। अभी तक एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की गई है। हम आभारी हैं कि दिल्ली महिला आयोग (DCW) हमारा समर्थन कर रहा है।

आज ही बजरंग ने किया था एलान
ओलंपिक पदक विजेता पहलवान बजरंग पूनिया ने आज ही कहा सुबह कहा था कि कुछ पहलवान दिल्ली के जंतर मंतर पर रविवार शाम चार बजे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेंगे और भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) के खिलाफ अपने विवाद में कानूनी प्रक्रिया के बारे में विस्तार से बताएंगे। 

जनवरी में भी हुआ था विरोध प्रदर्शन
बजरंग पुनिया, विनेश फोगट, रवि दहिया और साक्षी मलिक समेत शीर्ष भारतीय पहलवानों ने इस साल जनवरी में जंतर-मंतर पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था, जिसमें ब्रज भूषण को प्रधान कार्यालय से हटाने और डब्ल्यूएफआई को भंग करने की मांग की गई थी। उन्होंने निकाय और उसके प्रमुखों पर पहलवानों के यौन उत्पीड़न और दुर्व्यवहार का आरोप लगाया था।

समिति को मैर कॉम लीड कर रही हैं
दरअसल जनवरी में हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन के बाद खेल मंत्रालय ने भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) और उसके प्रमुख बृज भूषण शरण सिंह और अन्य कोचों के खिलाफ लगाए गए आरोपों की जांच के लिए एक 'निरीक्षण समिति' के गठन की घोषणा की थी। समिति को मंत्रालय को इस मुद्दे पर एक रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने का कार्य दिया गया था। ओलंपिक पदक विजेता मैरी कॉम निगरानी समिति का नेतृत्व कर रही हैं। पूर्व पहलवान योगेश्वर दत्त, पूर्व शटलर तृप्ति मुर्गुंडे, SAI सदस्य राधिका श्रीमन, टारगेट ओलंपिक पोडियम प्लान के पूर्व सीईओ राजेश राजगोपालन, और CWG स्वर्ण पदक विजेता बबीता फोगट मैरी कॉम की अगुआई वाली समिति के अन्य सदस्य हैं।

रिपोर्ट पर विवाद क्यों?
इसी महीने अप्रैल में बजरंग पूनिया ने कहा था कि मामले की जांच के लिए नियुक्त निगरानी समिति की रिपोर्ट और भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्ल्यूएफआई) और उसके अध्यक्ष बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ प्रमुख भारतीय पहलवानों द्वारा लगाए गए आरोपों के विरोध में पहलवान अदालत जाएंगे।

बजरंग ने कहा था, "मैंने एक आर्टिकल पढ़ा जिसमें समिति के सदस्यों में से एक ने कहा कि उनके हस्ताक्षर के बिना खेल मंत्रालय को रिपोर्ट का समर्थन किया गया है। सदस्य ने रिपोर्ट के साथ अपनी असहमति भी व्यक्त की। यदि समिति का कोई सदस्य रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करने में शामिल नहीं है और रिपोर्ट से असहमत है, तो हम उस पर कैसे भरोसा कर सकते हैं?"

बजरंग ने कहा था- हमें यह भी नहीं बताया गया कि मंत्रालय को रिपोर्ट सौंप दी गई है। लोगों को फैसला करना है कि कौन सही है और कौन गलत। पहलवान ने कहा कि वे (पहलवान) एक बार फिर से विरोध करना शुरू कर देंगे और जल्द से जल्द उच्च न्यायालय भी जाएंगे।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed