#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik break down while interacting with the media as they protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/OVsWDp2YuA— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
#WATCH |Seven girls including a minor gave a complaint at CP PS against Brijbhushan Singh regarding sexual harassment but yet to be filed.There must be POCSO case. We've been waiting for 2.5 months...:Wrestlers protest against then WFI chief & BJP strongman Brij Bhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/SvAvSk9hNz— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
#WATCH | "We have been going through mental torture, it's about the respect of women athletes...We aren't receiving any response from Sports Ministry, it's been 3 months": Wrestlers protest against then WFI chief and BJP strongman Brijbhushan Singh pic.twitter.com/44qfs8APbs— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023
