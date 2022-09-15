मेरा शहर

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Roger Federer Retirement from Professional Tennis; Special Moments Important Matches Grand Slams

Roger Federer: जब बीच मैच में फेडरर ने फोटो के लिए दिए थे कई पोज, सिर्फ टेनिस नहीं फुटबॉल में भी महारत, VIDEO

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Thu, 15 Sep 2022 09:20 PM IST
सार

फेडरर टेनिस के बेताज बादशाह रहे हैं। कोर्ट पर उनसे जुड़े कई ऐसे किस्से रहे हैं जिन्हें याद करके आज भी फैन्स मुस्कुरा देते हैं। हम आपको उन्हीं चुनिंदा किस्सों के बारे में बता रहे हैं...

रोजर फेडरर
रोजर फेडरर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

टेनिस के बादशाह रोजर फेडरर ने संन्यास का एलान कर दिया है। वह अगले हफ्ते होने वाले लेवर कप के बाद प्रोफेशनल टेनिस को अलविदा कह देंगे। फेडरर ने टेनिस कोर्ट पर कई रिकॉर्ड बनाए और तोड़े। सबसे पहले 20 ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने का रिकॉर्ड उन्होंने ही हासिल किया था। हालांकि, इसके बाद नोवाक जोकोविच और राफेल नडाल ने उनका रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया, लेकिन इस बात से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता कि फेडरर टेनिस के बेताज बादशाह रहे हैं। कोर्ट पर उनसे जुड़े कई ऐसे किस्से रहे हैं जिन्हें याद करके आज भी फैन्स मुस्कुरा देते हैं। हम आपको उन्हीं चुनिंदा किस्सों के बारे में बता रहे हैं...

जब बीच मैच में पोज देने लगे थे फेडरर

फेडरर कभी भी अपने फैन्स को निराश नहीं करते और इसी वजह से फैन्स उन्हें काफी मानते हैं। 2019 में ब्यूनस आयर्स में एक मैच के दौरान फैन्स ने फेडरर से एक ऐसी अपील की, जिसपर फेडरर के रिएक्शन ने सबको हैरान कर दिया था। दरअसल, उस मैच में फेडरर का सामना साशा ज्वेरेव से थे। बीच मैच में एक फैन ने उन्हें फोटो के लिए पोज देने को कहा। बस फिर क्या था, फेडरर ने अपने इस फैन के लिए सिर्फ एक नहीं बल्कि कई स्टाइल में पोज दिए। इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हुआ था।

बीच मैच में एक फैन ने फेडरर के साथ खेला मैच, फेडरर हारे

एक बार एक युवा फैन को फेडरर के साथ खेलने का मौका मिला। फेडरर ने सर्विस किया और चार रैली तक चले उस मैच में उस फैन ने फेडरर को हरा दिया था। इसका वीडियो भी सोशल मीडिया पर खूब वायरल हुआ था।

फुटबॉल में भी माहिर हैं रोजर फेडरर

फेडरर को सिर्फ टेनिस में नहीं बल्कि फुटबॉल में भी महारत हासिल है। कई बार तो वह टेनिस बॉल से ही फुटबॉल स्किल्स दिखाने लगते थे। इसके अलावा उन्होंने बार्सिलोना फुटबॉल क्लब की जर्सी में भी फुटबॉल से अपनी ड्रिब्लिंग स्किल्स दिखाई थी। इसके अलावा वह ब्राजील की जर्सी में भी नजर आए और टेनिस कोर्ट पर ड्रिब्लिंग स्किल का प्रदर्शन किया। वह टेनिस कोर्ट पर टेनिस स्टाइल में फुटसल खेलने लगे। यह वीडियो भी खूब वायरल हुआ था।

फेडरर ने 2018 में जीता था 20वां ग्रैंड स्लैम

फेडरर ने 2018 में 20वां और आखिरी ग्रैंड स्लैम जीता था। तब वह ऐसा करने वाले पहले टेनिस खिलाड़ी थे। 2018 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ओपन के फाइनल में फेडरर ने मारिन सिलिच को हराया था। इसके बाद वह भावुक हो गए थे। 2018 के बाद फेडरर कोई ग्रैंड स्लैम नहीं जीत सके। हालांकि, उनके रिकॉर्ड को राफेल नडाल (22 ग्रैंड स्लैम) और नोवाक जोकोविच (21 ग्रैंड स्लैम) ने जरूर तोड़ दिया। अब वह आखिरी बार लेवर कप में नजर आएंगे। लेवर कप 23 से 26 सितंबर के बीच लंदन में खेला जाएगा।

2022 में आखिरी बार विम्बलडन के सेंटर कोर्ट पहुंचे फेडरर

फेडरर विम्बलडन के नॉकआउट स्टेज के दौरान सेंटर कोर्ट पहुंचे थे। विम्बलडन के सेंटर कोर्ट के 100वें सालगिरह के मौके पर एक खास आयोजन में फेडरर सेंटर कोर्ट पहुंचे थे। फेडरर के नाम सबसे ज्यादा आठ बार विंबलडन जीतने का रिकॉर्ड है। वह ग्रास कोर्ट के बादशाह माने जाते हैं। पिछला ग्रैंड स्लैम फेडरर ने पिछले साल विम्बलडन में ही खेला था, जब उन्हें क्वार्टर फाइनल में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था।
हालांकि, घुटने के ऑपरेशन की वजह से वह शानदार प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाए। सेंटर कोर्ट में जब फेडरर पहुंचे तो स्टैंड में बैठे दर्शक खड़े हो गए और फेडरर को स्टैंडिंग ओवेशन दिया। इस दौरान फेडरर जोकोविच के साथ नजर आए। बाद में वह नडाल के साथ भी हंसी-मजाक करते दिखे थे। 41 वर्षीय खिलाड़ी पिछले साल जुलाई से एक्शन से बाहर हैं। 
फेडरर जोकोविच के साथ सेंट्रल कोर्ट में नजर आए
रोजर फेडरर और राफेल नडाल

फेडरर ने एक्ट्रेस एनी हैथवे के साथ की शूटिंग

एनी हैथवे और रोजर फेडरर

हाल ही में फेडरर ने एक्ट्रेस ऐनी हैथवे के साथ एक विज्ञापन के लिए शूटिंग की। यह स्विट्जरलैंड का कमर्शियल शूट था और इन दोनों सितारों ने साथ मिलकर इसकी शूटिंग को काफी एंजॉय किया था।

मिक्स्ड डबल्स में सानिया मिर्जा के साथ नजर आए फेडरर

इंटरनेशनल प्रीमियर टेनिस लीग 2014 में इंडियन एशेस के लिए सानिया मिर्जा और रोजर फेडरर मिक्स्ड डबल्स में साथ खेलते नजर आए थे। इसके बाद सानिया ने फेडरर को अपना बेस्ट मिक्स्ड डबल्स पार्टनर भी बताया था। दोनों मैच के दौरान स्ट्राट्जी बनाते हुए भी दिखे थे। सानिया ने इसकी एक तस्वीर भी शेयर की थी।
sania mirza roger federer tennis
Sania Mirza, Roger Federer and Gael Monfils in the dugout for Indian Aces at IPTL 2014
