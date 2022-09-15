Roger Federer: जब बीच मैच में फेडरर ने फोटो के लिए दिए थे कई पोज, सिर्फ टेनिस नहीं फुटबॉल में भी महारत, VIDEO

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
I wish we could go back in time and watch Roger Federer’s tennis career all over again 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/71xpVnjTAc— Bridie ♡ (@foolforfilm_) September 15, 2022
When a fan asked Roger Federer to stand still so he could take a picture during charity match in Argentina 😄💗— Allez Roger (@fedrermoment) September 11, 2022
How can you not love this
manhttps://t.co/Yb5DSGWJOm pic.twitter.com/4UqmhSUioT
The moment when this young fan from the crowd got the chance to play Roger Federer, and won, will always be wholesome 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WE6PaZP4R7— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 15, 2022
🏆⚽ The Football cup starts today in Russia. Roger #Federer is ready! pic.twitter.com/Z8OGzjm2uT— We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 14, 2018
Roger Federer has retired today aged 41 🎾— Project Football (@ProjectFootball) September 15, 2022
Not just a world-class tennis player, but a handy footballer too… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EIo35Qgngv
4 years ago on this day Roger Federer won his 20th grandslam title 🤧❤️— 🌠 Tehreem 🇵🇰 (@TZ_PTI) January 28, 2022
Can't forget this day ever
I still remember how happy I was
How I was crying out of happiness
Uff that day ❤️@rogerfederer come back soon champion
Tennis is not the same without you, 🤧❤️ pic.twitter.com/o0IBtG3xPz
With eight singles titles to his name, @rogerfederer 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/ucGLn0wW6q— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022
