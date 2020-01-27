Royal Rumble 2020: 46 वर्षीय ऐज की हुई वापसी, लैसनर और रोमन रेंस को हराकर मैकइंटायर बने चैंपियन

इसके अलावा शार्लेट फ्लेयर ने महिला रॉयल रंबल जीतकर रैसलमेनिया में विमेंस चैंपियनशिप मैच का टिकट कटाया। बैकी लिंच ने असुका को टैप करके अपना विमेंस चैम्पियनशिप का खिताब बरकरार रखा और यूनिवर्सल चैम्पियनशिप मैच में डैनियल ब्रायन को द फिंड के खिलाफ मिली हार।

Merciless in victory.#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt is STILL your #UniversalChampion after an extremely punishing #StrapMatch at #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/Lh5rWx6Yji