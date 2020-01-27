शहर चुनें

Royal Rumble 2020: 46 वर्षीय ऐज की हुई वापसी, लैसनर और रोमन रेंस को हराकर मैकइंटायर बने चैंपियन

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 27 Jan 2020 02:25 PM IST
रॉयल रम्बल 2020
रॉयल रम्बल 2020 - फोटो : ट्विटर
WWE के सबसे बड़े इवेंट कहे जाने वाले रॉयल रम्बल 2020 इवेंट में कई चौंकाने वाली चीजें देखने को मिली। रविवार को खेले गए इस बड़े इवेंट में इस बार 11 बार के पूर्व वर्ल्ड चैंपियन और मशहूर ऐज ने वापसी की। 46 वर्षीय ऐज ने 30 मैन वाले इस इवेंट में 21वें नबंर पर सरप्राइज एंट्री कर सभी को चौंका दिया। ऐज ने साल 2011 में गर्दन की चोट की वजह से रिटायरमेंट ले लिया था। उसके बाद उन्हें हॉल ऑफ फेम में शामिल कर लिया गया था। 
royal rumble 2020 wwe royal rumble 2020 wwe edge drew mcintyre
