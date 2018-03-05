शहर चुनें

सात पहलवान एक साल के लिए हुए सस्पेंड, वजह चौंकाने वाली

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 05:45 PM IST
wrestling federeation of india suspends seven wrestlers over flouting age limit
रेसलिंग
भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (डब्लूएफआई) ने सोमवार को सात पहलवानों को एक साल के लिए सस्पेंड कर दिया है। इन पहलवानों पर उम्र में धोखाधड़ी दिखाने तथा अपने अभिभावक राज्य से बिना एनओसी लिए दूसरे राज्य का प्रतिनिधित्व करने का आरोप लगा है। 


 

wrestling federation of india breaking news wfi indian wrestlers

