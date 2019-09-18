विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप: अमित पंघाल और मनीष कौशिक ने सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह, पदक पक्का

1️⃣st medal confirmed!✅🔥@Boxerpanghal went all out showing his pace and attack. Determination was writ large on his face as he sailed to a 4-1 win to confirm India's first WC medal this year— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 18, 2019
Well done champ!#GofortheGold #PunchMeinHaiDum #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionship pic.twitter.com/4jCPbj3sBM
Manish ka Dhamaka!🔥#ManishKaushik put his all out there in the ring and is rewarded with his maiden medal from the World Championships. He is the 2nd Indian boxer to confirm a WC medal this year#PunchMeinHaiDum #AIBAWorldBoxingChampionship pic.twitter.com/w2KnXvdYnN— Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) September 18, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
मुस्कुराता पांडा और लाल रंग की लालटेन की शक्ल वाला बच्चा बीजिंग में 2022 में होने वाले शीतकालीन ओलंपिक और पैरालंपिक का शुभंकर होगा।
18 सितंबर 2019