Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   World Boxing championships 2019 Amit panghal defeated Carlo Paalam to enter semifinal

विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप: अमित पंघाल और मनीष कौशिक ने सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह, पदक पक्का

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 04:25 PM IST
अमित पंघाल/मनीष
अमित पंघाल/मनीष - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
एकातेरिनबर्ग में चल रहे विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैंपियनशिप में अमित पंघाल ने भारत के लिए पहला पदक पक्का कर लिया है। एशियाई खेलों के चैंपियन अमित पंघाल (52 किग्रा) ने क्वार्टरफाइनल मैच जीतकर सेमीफाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली है। इसी के साथ अमित ने अपना पहला वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप मेडल भी पक्का कर लिया है। दूसरी वरीय हरियाणवी मुक्केबाज अमित पंघाल ने क्वार्टरफाइनल में फिलीपींस के कार्लो पालाम को 4-1 से हराया। 
अमित ने पिछले साल जकार्ता एशियाई खेलों के सेमीफाइनल में कार्लो को मात दी थी। अमित 2017 विश्व चैंपियनशिप के क्वार्टर फाइनल में हार गए थे।
मनीष का विजयी पंच
amit panghal aiba all india boxing federation boxing federation of india aiba world boxing championships 2019 world boxing championship carlo paalam
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

