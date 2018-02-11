अपना शहर चुनें

विंटर ओलिंपिक: नीता अंबानी ने शिवा और जगदीश को दी शुभकामनाएं, कहा- अब देखेगा देश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 05:52 PM IST
विंटर ओलिंपिक 2018 - फोटो : File
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में मुंबई इंडियंस की मालकिन और अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक कमेटी की सदस्य नीता अंबानी ने साउथ कोरिया के प्योंगचांग में हो रहे  विंटर ओलिंपिक के लिए भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे शिवा केशवन और जगदीश सिंह को अपनी शुभकामनाएं दी हैं। 

प्योंगेचांग ओलिंपिक के उद्घाटन समारोह में तिरंगा थामकर भारतीय टीम की अगुवाई करने वाले शिवा ने लगातार छठीं बार ल्यूज स्पर्धा के पुरुष वर्ग एकल के लिए क्वालीफाई किया है। बता दें कि यह शिवा का आखिरी ओलिंपिक भी है।

वहीं, जगदीश सिंह क्रॉस कंट्री स्कीइंग इवेंट में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे। नीता ने कहा कि इन दोनों खिलाड़ियों को और इनके खेले को अभी देश में कोई पहचान नहीं मिली है, लेकिन पहली बार उनके खेल का लाइव कवरेज होने से इनको दुनिया देखी और स्थिति बदलेगी। 

गौरतलब है प्योंगचांग में चल रहे ओलिंपिक में 92 देशों के 2920 खिलाड़ी उतरे हैं, जिसमें शिवा और जगदीश ये दोनों ही भारत की दावेदारी पेश कर रहे हैं।
