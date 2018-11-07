शहर चुनें

वीरेंद्र सहवाग से लेकर साइना तक, खेल जगत की दिग्गज हस्तियों ने दी दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Nov 2018 12:34 PM IST
Virender Sehwag
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत अन्य दिग्गज खेल हस्तियों ने बुधवार को ट्विटर पर अपने फैंस को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।
सहवाग ने अपना विशेष ट्वीट किया, 'आप जहां भी जाएं वहां कुछ चमक छोड़कर आएं। आप जहां भी जाएं, वहां रोशनी और प्यार हो। आप सभी को दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं।'





पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया, 'आप सभी को एक बहुत खुश और समृद्ध दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं। लाखों दीपक आपके जीवन को अनंत आनंद, समृद्धि और धन के साथ हमेशा के लिए उजागर करे।'





भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल ने अपना फोटो ट्विटर पर शेयर करते हुए फैंस को दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी। 






























 

