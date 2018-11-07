विज्ञापन

May you leave a little sparkle wherever you go. May there be light and Love wherever you go. Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/8ObMlrSArF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2018

Wishing you “ A Very Happy & Prosperous Diwali. May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity and wealth forever. #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/JOV2l9GAtU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2018

Happy Diwali everyone ☺️☺️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fsIlFeh2zM — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 6, 2018

Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/rcatdh868h — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 7, 2018

Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Deepawali. Spread joy and happiness. Stay safe. Stay blessed. 😊🙌😇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2018

Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous diwali 🕯 pic.twitter.com/ghng3KSQ9m — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 7, 2018

The BCCI wishes all its fans a very happy and prosperous Diwali #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/5nRh5f0yAT — BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2018

May this beautiful festival light up our lives with Health, Wealth & Prosperity. Wishing each one of you a very Happy Diwali #festivaloflights💥 pic.twitter.com/dW2VvvHExS — Karun Nair (@karun126) November 6, 2018

Wishing everyone on the ocassion of festival of lights. Let's celebrate a happy, healthy and pollution free Diwali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/jJdCjgEb19 — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 7, 2018

On this auspicious occasion, may joy, prosperity, and happiness illuminate your life. Wishing you a Happy and Prosperous Diwali!! #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/r3UDFS6wBk — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) November 7, 2018

टीम इंडिया के पूर्व विस्फोटक बल्लेबाज वीरेंद्र सहवाग समेत अन्य दिग्गज खेल हस्तियों ने बुधवार को ट्विटर पर अपने फैंस को दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं।सहवाग ने अपना विशेष ट्वीट किया, 'आप जहां भी जाएं वहां कुछ चमक छोड़कर आएं। आप जहां भी जाएं, वहां रोशनी और प्यार हो। आप सभी को दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं।'पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने ट्वीट किया, 'आप सभी को एक बहुत खुश और समृद्ध दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं। लाखों दीपक आपके जीवन को अनंत आनंद, समृद्धि और धन के साथ हमेशा के लिए उजागर करे।'भारतीय बैडमिंटन स्टार साइना नेहवाल ने अपना फोटो ट्विटर पर शेयर करते हुए फैंस को दीवाली की शुभकामनाएं दी।