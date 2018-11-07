May you leave a little sparkle wherever you go. May there be light and Love wherever you go. Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/8ObMlrSArF— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2018
Wishing you “ A Very Happy & Prosperous Diwali. May millions of lamps illuminate your life with endless joy, prosperity and wealth forever. #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/JOV2l9GAtU— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2018
Happy Diwali everyone ☺️☺️🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/fsIlFeh2zM— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 6, 2018
Wishing you a very happy and prosperous Diwali #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/rcatdh868h— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 7, 2018
Here’s wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Deepawali. Spread joy and happiness. Stay safe. Stay blessed. 😊🙌😇— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 7, 2018
Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous diwali 🕯 pic.twitter.com/ghng3KSQ9m— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 7, 2018
The BCCI wishes all its fans a very happy and prosperous Diwali #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/5nRh5f0yAT— BCCI (@BCCI) November 7, 2018
May this beautiful festival light up our lives with Health, Wealth & Prosperity. Wishing each one of you a very Happy Diwali #festivaloflights💥 pic.twitter.com/dW2VvvHExS— Karun Nair (@karun126) November 6, 2018
Wishing everyone a very #HappyDiwali 🎆 from the #KKR family 💜 pic.twitter.com/Iv9HD6ZMuw— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) November 7, 2018
Wishing everyone on the ocassion of festival of lights. Let's celebrate a happy, healthy and pollution free Diwali. #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/jJdCjgEb19— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) November 7, 2018
On this auspicious occasion, may joy, prosperity, and happiness illuminate your life. Wishing you a Happy and Prosperous Diwali!! #happydiwali pic.twitter.com/r3UDFS6wBk— IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) November 7, 2018
#Diwali 💥 Dhamaka by our Hitman @ImRo45 yesterday in Lucknow. Sets the tone. Here’s wishing everyone a very #HappyDiwali 🎆 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tshxb88y9M— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 7, 2018
7 नवंबर 2018