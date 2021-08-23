Tokyo Paralympics: सिंधु, मीराबाई और विराट समेत देशभर के स्टार खिलाड़ियों ने पैरा एथलीट्स को भेजे शुभकामना संदेश

All the very best to our Para Olympic Avengers for the Olympic Games…— TheAtanuDas (@ArcherAtanu) August 23, 2021
Enjoy your Game guys 🇮🇳.#TokyoParalympics @indian_archery @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/n0K64tOQBT
All the best to Team India as they start their Tokyo 2020 #Paralympics journey 🇮🇳— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 23, 2021
I am so inspired and proud of every single athlete representing India and all of us at home will be cheering you on 🙌🏼 #TeamIndia
All the very best to Team India participating in Tokyo 2020 #Paralympics— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 23, 2021
Lets cheer for our #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PL2UkuH9UI
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.