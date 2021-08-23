बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, Mirabai chanu and many other star athletes send their best wishes to indian para athletes

Tokyo Paralympics: सिंधु, मीराबाई और विराट समेत देशभर के स्टार खिलाड़ियों ने पैरा एथलीट्स को भेजे शुभकामना संदेश

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Mon, 23 Aug 2021 11:11 PM IST

सार

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में भारत की तरफ से भी अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल हिस्सा ले रहा है। भारत से 9 अलग-अलग खेलों में कुल 54 खिलाड़ी पदक के लिए जोर लगाएंगे। ओलंपिक खेलों की ही तरह इस बार पैरालंपिक से भी देश को शानदार प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद है।
टोक्यो पैरालंपिक 2021
टोक्यो पैरालंपिक 2021 - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

दुनियाभर के दिव्यांग खिलाड़ियों (पैरा एथलीट्स) के बीच मंगलवार यानी 24 अगस्त से खेलों का घमासान शुरू हो रहा है। टोक्यो में होने वाले पैरालंपिक विभिन्न खेलों में इस बार 4000 से अधिक खिलाड़ी हिस्सा ले रहे हैं। इसमें भारत की तरफ से भी अब तक का सबसे बड़ा दल हिस्सा ले रहा है। भारत से 9 अलग-अलग खेलों में कुल 54 खिलाड़ी पदक के लिए जोर लगाएंगे। ओलंपिक खेलों की ही तरह इस बार पैरालंपिक से भी देश को शानदार प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद है। यही वजह है कि देशभर से खिलाड़ियों को शुभकामना संदेश भेज रहे हैं। इस कड़ी में देश के अन्य खेलों के स्टार खिलाड़ियों ने भी सभी का उत्साह बढ़ाया है। ऐसे में आईए जानते हैं कि किसने क्या कहा।

 
tokyo 2020 tokyo paralympics tokyo paralympics 2021 tokyo 2021 paralympics 2021

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

