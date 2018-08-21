शहर चुनें

विनेश की कामयाबी पर महावीर फोगाट ने जड़ा फिल्मी डायलॉग, खेल जगत के दिग्गजों ने भी दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 21 Aug 2018 02:27 AM IST
vinesh phogat
vinesh phogat
जकार्ता एशियन गेम्स में विनेश फोगाट ने इतिहास रच दिया। 50 किग्रा भारवर्ग का फाइनल अपना नाम करते हुए विनेश एशियाई खेलों की कुश्ती स्पर्धा में गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पहली महिला बन गई। वहीं, एशियाई खेलों में यह कीर्तिमान स्थापित करते ही सोशल मीडिया पर विनेश फोगाट को खेल से लेकर फिल्म जगत की हस्तियों ने जमकर बधाई दी।
भारतीय महिला पहलवान गीता-बबीता फोगाट के पिता महावीर फोगाट ने अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर लिखा, 'एक बात याद रखना बेटी...गोल्ड जीती तो मिसाल बन जाएगी और मिसालें दी जाती हैं भुलाई नहीं जाती। अपने देश का झंडा सबसे ऊपर लेके जाना है।'
 


वहीं गीता फोगाट ने लिखा, 'छोटी बहन ने एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर रचा इतिहास, बनी गोल्ड जीतने वाली पहली महिला पहलवान बहुत-बहुत बधाई।'
 
