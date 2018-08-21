एक बात याद रखना बेटी @Phogat_Vinesh गोल्ड जीती तो मिसाल बन जाएगी ओर मिसालें दी जाती है भुलायी नहीं जाती। अपने देश का झंडा सबसे ऊपर लेके जाना है 🇮🇳 #goforgold 🥇#AsianGame2018 #vineshphogat #Vinesh pic.twitter.com/9OomYeNM8o— Mahavir Phogat (@MahabirPhogat) August 20, 2018
Proud moment 🇮🇳👏🏼👏🏼😇— geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) August 20, 2018
छोटी बहन @Phogat_Vinesh ने एशियन गेम्स में गोल्ड मेडल🥇जीत कर रचा इतिहास 👏🏼🙏बनी गोल्ड जीतने वाली पहली महिला पहलवान बहुत-१ बधाई🥇🇮🇳🙏😇 #proudsister pic.twitter.com/LGIJcJAqRS
Congratulations to @Phogat_Vinesh for winning gold medal in 50kg.🇮🇳💪🙏— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) August 20, 2018
That’s a true sign of a champion.U give them any stage and they come out the best of all. That’s what @Phogat_Vinesh has done Gold🥇 at @asiangames2018 Many congratulations for making India proud🇮🇳जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/Xs4y8HUZJ3— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 20, 2018
What a stupendous performance by @Phogat_Vinesh!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 20, 2018
She wins 2nd🥇for India at #AsianGames2018 in the women's freestyle 50kg Women’s Wrestling. Way to go champ! #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/mr3YKW8BZp
एशियन गेम्स में स्वर्ण पदक 🥇जीतने पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं @Phogat_Vinesh आपने इतिहास रच दिया, एशियाड में भारत का महिला कुश्ती वर्ग का पहला गोल्ड। पूरे देश को आप पर गर्व है।🇮🇳 #AsianGames #IndianWrestling #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/62tjhyjlzv— Yogeshwar Dutt (@DuttYogi) August 20, 2018
Congratulations Vinesh for winning the Gold in the Asian Games. We are all so proud of you.— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 20, 2018
Love, Aamir and the team of Dangal.
Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hai ke!
#GoldenGirl @Phogat_Vinesh 🥇#TeamIndia's #VineshPhogat brings home the second Gold for India as defeated Japanese #IrieYuki in the Women's 50kg Freestyle Wrestling final by 4-2 at the #AsianGames2018 #Congratulations #VineshPhogat 🇮🇳👏#IAmTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/RSc3Uyc110— Team India (@ioaindia) August 20, 2018
Great to see @Phogat_Vinesh become the first Indian woman wrestler to win GOLD🥇 at #AsianGames Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/gje50JoujY— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 20, 2018
