शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Venezuela YULIMAR ROJAS BREAKS TRIPLE JUMP WORLD INDOOR RECORD IN MADRID

यूलिमार रोजस ने महिलाओं की ट्रिपल जंप का वर्ल्ड इंडोर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 22 Feb 2020 09:24 AM IST
विज्ञापन
युलिमर रोजस
युलिमर रोजस - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
वेनेजुएला की यूलिमार रोजस ने शुक्रवार, 21 फरवरी को विला डी मैड्रिड वर्ल्ड एथलेटिक्स इंडोर टूर मीट में महिलाओं की ट्रिपल जंप का वर्ल्ड इंडोर रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है। ओलंपिक रजत पदक विजेता ने 15.43 मीटर की छलांग लगाई, उन्होंने सात सेंटीमीटर की अधिक छलांग के साथ तात्याना लेबेदेवा के मार्च 2004 के पुराने रिकॉर्ड को ध्वस्त कर दिया। 
विज्ञापन




24 वर्षीय वर्ल्ड चैंपियन रोजस ने 2017 में लंदन में विश्व आउटडोर खिताब पर कब्जा किया था, 14.91 मीटर के साथ वेनेजुएला के लिए पहली बार और पिछले साल दोहा में 15.37 मीटर के साथ एक सफल बचाव किया। वह 2016 में पोर्टलैंड और 2018 में बर्मिंघम में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली दो बार की विश्व चैंपियन भी हैं।
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
yulimar rojas triple jump world indoor record tatyana lebedeva villa de madrid world athletics indoor tour meet

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and hoot The Haunted Ship
Bollywood

आयुष्मान की 'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' और विक्की की 'भूत' रिलीज, जानें पहले दिन किसने मारी बाजी

22 फरवरी 2020

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड 1st टेस्ट लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर
Cricket News

IND vs NZ 1st Test Live: टेलर अर्धशतक से चूके, इशांत ने भारत को दिलाई तीसरी सफलता

22 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: मां से मिला दरिंदा विनय, दोषी का तनाव कम करने के लिए जेल प्रशासन ने अपनाया ये तरीका

22 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

परिजनों से मुलाकात के बाद सिर्फ इनसे मिलेंगे दोषी, तिहाड़ ने कहा-आखिरी बार मिलना है तो मिल लो

22 फरवरी 2020

Malini Awasthi, Zeeshan Ayyub
Bollywood

UP के मंदिर पर अभिनेता ने बोली ऐसी बात तो भड़कीं मालिनी अवस्थी, कहा- 'इनके मन में दबी बैठी नफरत...'

22 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, President Donald Trump
Bollywood

'शुभ मंगल ज्यादा सावधान' की ट्रंप ने की तारीफ, फिल्म के बारे में कहा- 'ग्रेट' है

22 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट हैरान...पाक में बम धमाके, नेपाल में भूकंप पर अदालतों से गायब रहते थे वकील

22 फरवरी 2020

The gold reserves in Hardi Hill in Sonbhadra are related to the Ramayana period.
Varanasi

भारत को मिला स्वर्ण भंडार, सोनभद्र की हरदी पहाड़ी में 3000 टन सोना होने की पुष्टि

22 फरवरी 2020

दानिश करनेरिया
Cricket News

पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने मनाई महाशिवरात्रि, वीडियो शेयर कर बोला 'हर हर महादेव'

22 फरवरी 2020

विश्व की सबसे बड़ी गुफा मछली के साथ जीवविज्ञानी डेनियल हैरिस
India News

मेघालय के जंगलों में मौजूद गुफा में रहती है दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी केव फिश, देखिए तस्वीरें

22 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited