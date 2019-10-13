शहर चुनें

USA Simone Biles win GOLD in balance and become the most decorated World Championship gymnast

विश्व चैंपियनशिप: सिमोना बाइल्स ने जीता 25वां मेडल, सबसे ज्यादा पदक जीतने वाली खिलाड़ी बनीं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 05:58 PM IST
सिमोना बाइल्स
सिमोना बाइल्स - फोटो : social media
अमेरिका की जिम्नास्टिक सुपरस्टार सिमोना बाइल्स ने वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में इतिहास रच दिया है। सिमोना ने रविवार को बैलेंस स्पर्धा में दमदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए अपना 24वां मेडल जीत लिया। इसी के साथ अब वे वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप के इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा मेडल जीतने वाली जिम्नास्ट बन गई हैं।
22 वर्षीया सिमोना ने वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप का 18वां गोल्ड मेडल जीतकर बेलारूस के पुरुष जिम्नास्ट विताली शेरबो के विश्व रिकॉर्ड को तोड़ दिया। 

बाइल्स ने इस सप्ताह का अपना चौथा गोल्ड मेडल जीता। उन्होंने 15.066 अंक हासिल किए और जीत दर्ज करने में सफल रही। 
किपचोगे
Other Sports

केन्या के एलिउड किपचोगे ने रचा इतिहास, दो घंटे से पहले खत्म की मैराथन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

मंजू कुमारी
Other Sports

मंजू कुमारी: पिता की मौत को भुलाने के लिए बनीं मुक्केबाज, फाइनल पहुंचकर रचा इतिहास

13 अक्टूबर 2019

लक्ष्य सेन
Badminton

लक्ष्य सेन डच ओपन के फाइनल में पहुंचे, स्वीडन के खिलाड़ी को 33 मिनट में हराया

13 अक्टूबर 2019

सौरव कोठारी
Other Sports

विश्व बिलियर्ड्स चैंपियनशिप: पीटर गिलक्रिस्ट बनें चैंपियन, सौरव कोठारी ने जीता सिल्वर मेडल

13 अक्टूबर 2019

भारतीय जूनियर पुरुष हॉकी
Hockey

जोहोर कप में भारतीय जूनियर पुरुष हॉकी टीम का शानदार आगाज, पहले मैच में मलयेशिया को 4-2 से हराया

13 अक्टूबर 2019

इंडियन महिला हॉकी
Hockey

ओलंपिक क्वालिफायर की तैयारी शुरू, सीनियर महिला हॉकी शिविर के लिए 22 खिलाड़ियों का चयन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

