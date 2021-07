Toyko Olympics: पुरुष रैंकिंग राउंड में अतनु-जाधव और तरुणदीप ने किया निराश, जानें किस स्थान पर रहे भारतीय तीरंदाज

India at Tokyo Olympics: Archery Update

At end of Men's Individual Ranking Round:

👉 Pravin Jadhav finished 31st (656 pts)

👉 Atanu Das finished 35th (653 points)

👉 Tarundeep Rai finished 37th (652 points)

👉 Both Indian Men's & Mixed team team finished 9th. #Tokyo2020