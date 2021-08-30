टोक्यो पैरालंपिक: सुमित के रिकॉर्डतोड़ प्रदर्शन के मुरीद हुए पीएम मोदी, देशभर में शुरू हुआ जीत का जश्न

#SumitAntil is the Champion, World Record Holder, #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics 🥇 #Gold Medallist #Javelin @ParaAthletics
Cheer4India #Praise4Para @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ddsportschannel @TheLICForever @VedantaLimited @neerajkjha @EurosportIN pic.twitter.com/jWoM36Bj0l— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 30, 2021
#WATCH | Family members & friends of para javelin thrower Sumit Antil celebrate by dancing in Haryana's Sonipat— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2021
Sumit Antil won a Gold medal in Men's Javelin Throw with a World Record throw of 68.55m at Tokyo Paralympics pic.twitter.com/9OpcUjEx13
Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future.
Sumit Antil's historic performance in javelin throw at the #Paralympics is a moment of great pride for the country. Congratulations on winning the gold and setting a new world record. Every Indian is elated to hear the national anthem at the podium. You're a true champion!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021
