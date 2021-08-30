टोक्यो पैरालंपिक: सुमित के रिकॉर्डतोड़ प्रदर्शन के मुरीद हुए पीएम मोदी, देशभर में शुरू हुआ जीत का जश्न

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सुमित के रिकॉर्डतोड़ प्रदर्शन पर बधाई दी। उन्होंने कहा कि सुमित के प्रदर्शन पर देश को गर्व है। भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं।

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future.