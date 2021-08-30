बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Sumit Antil wins gold with new world record in f64 javelin throw, PM modi and President congratulated

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक: सुमित के रिकॉर्डतोड़ प्रदर्शन के मुरीद हुए पीएम मोदी, देशभर में शुरू हुआ जीत का जश्न

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Mon, 30 Aug 2021 06:05 PM IST

सार

सुमित अंतिल ने अपने अद्भुत प्रदर्शन से टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में तिरंगा लहरा दिया है। सुमित ने पुरुषों की भाला फेंक एफ-64 स्पर्धा के फाइनल में जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन करते हुए गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया।
विज्ञापन
सुमित अंतिल
सुमित अंतिल - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

सुमित अंतिल ने अपने अद्भुत प्रदर्शन से टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में तिरंगा लहरा दिया है। सुमित ने पुरुषों की भाला फेंक एफ-64 स्पर्धा के फाइनल में जबरदस्त प्रदर्शन करते हुए गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया। 23 वर्षीय सुमित ने अपने पहले ही पैरालंपिक में सुनहरा तमगा हासिल कर लिया। सोमवार को फाइनल में सुमित ने छह प्रयास के दौरान तीन बार अपना ही विश्व रिकॉर्ड ध्वस्त किया। उन्होंने पांचवें प्रयास में 68.55 मीटर दूर भाला फेंका और नया विश्व कीर्तिमान बनाया।
विज्ञापन




सुमित के रिकॉर्डतोड़ प्रदर्शन के बाद हर तरफ खुशी और जश्न का माहौल है। यही नहीं प्रधानमंत्री से लेकर राष्ट्रपति तक सुमित को बधाई दे रहे हैं।
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

गांव में जश्न

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national sumit antil tokyo paralympics paralympics 2021 tokyo paralympics 2021
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शिल्पा शेट्टी, राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

Raj Kundra Case: पति का घर छोड़ बच्चों के साथ अलग रहने की प्लानिंग कर रही हैं शिल्पा शेट्टी? जानिए पूरी खबर

30 अगस्त 2021

home guard
Government Jobs

UP Home Guard Recruitment 2021 : उत्तर प्रदेश में होमगार्ड के पदों पर निकलने वाली है बंपर भर्ती, इस तारीख तक जारी हो सकता है नोटिफिकेशन

30 अगस्त 2021

वारदात के बाद पहुंची पुलिस।
Lucknow

लखनऊ: अपर मुख्य सचिव के निजी सचिव ने खुद को कमरे में बंद कर गोली मारी

30 अगस्त 2021

जैकी श्रॉफ
Bollywood

संघर्ष: स्कूल की फीस भरने के लिए बर्तन और साड़ियां बेचती थीं जैकी श्रॉफ की मां, 33 साल चॉल में रहा एक्टर

30 अगस्त 2021

विनोद कुमार
Other Sports

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक: डिस्कस थ्रोअर विनोद कुमार से छीना गया कांस्य पदक, जानें पूरा मामला

30 अगस्त 2021

संक्रमितों को बचाने में कितनी सफल कोरोना वैक्सीन।
विशेष

एक स्टडी वैक्सीन की: अस्पताल में भर्ती से लेकर मौत से बचाने तक सबसे बेहतर कोविशील्ड

30 अगस्त 2021

Jokes
Humour

नौ सौ चूहे खाकर बिल्ली धीरे धीरे चली, पढ़िए ये मजेदार जोक्स, हंसते-हंसते हो जाएंगे लोट-पोट

30 अगस्त 2021

Avani Lekhara, Mahindra Car
Auto News

गोल्डन गर्ल को खास तोहफा: आनंद महिंद्रा देंगे अवनि लेखरा को समर्पित एक स्पेशल डिजाइन की गई एसयूवी

30 अगस्त 2021

रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
Cricket News

IPL 2021: आरसीबी को बड़ा झटका, दूसरे चरण में नहीं खेलेगा यह भारतीय खिलाड़ी, टी-20 विश्व कप खेलने पर भी संशय

30 अगस्त 2021

स्टुअर्ट बिन्नी
Cricket News

संन्यास: महज चार रन देकर इस भारतीय गेंदबाज ने झटके थे छह विकेट, अब क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा

30 अगस्त 2021

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited