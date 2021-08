Tokyo Paralympics: भाविना पटेल का पैरा टेबल टेनिस में कमाल, ब्राजील की खिलाड़ी को हराकर क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचीं

Great news for 🇮🇳 sports fans@BhavinaPatel6 wins #ParaTableTennis Class 4 Round of 16 match 3-0 against #BRA Joyce De Oliveira and advances to Quarterfinal



She will play next at 3:50 PM (IST) today. Many congratulations to our champ!#Cheer4India#Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/V2HLlJ8wuj