खेल दिवस पर खुशखबर: टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में भाविना पटेल की चांदी, सोने से चूककर भी रचा इतिहास

Bhavina wins #IND 1st Medal at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics Many congratulations to @Bhavina59068010 on winning🥈with her calm and brilliant performances 👏🏽 🇮🇳 is proud of you!

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics