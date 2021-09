Tokyo Paralympics: गौतमबुद्ध नगर के जिलाधिकारी सुहास ने रजत पदक जीतकर रचा इतिहास, पीएम मोदी और सीएम योगी ने दी बधाई

Time for an exciting #ParaBadminton final!! Suhas will take on #FRA Lucas Mazur in Men's Singles SL4 Final in some time at #Tokyo2020 Stay tuned and send in your best wishes with #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/2zGVAsCAAm

A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ

It was a very well played match. I am very proud of him. It is the pinnacle of hard work of the last six years: Ritu Suhas, wife of Suhas L Yathiraj and ADM Ghaziabad



Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj has bagged a silver medal in Badminton Men's Singles SL4 at #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/wv6FQYUyXG