Tokyo Olympics: Indian paddler Manika Batra enters third round defeated PESOTSKA Margaryta

Tokyo Olympics: मनिका बत्रा का शानदार खेल जारी, दूसरे दौर में यूक्रेन की खिलाड़ी को दी शिकस्त

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sun, 25 Jul 2021 01:41 PM IST

सार

भारत की महिला टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी मनिका बत्रा ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक के तीसरे दिन रविवार को दूसरे दौर का मुकाबला जीत लिया।
manika batra
manika batra - फोटो : Amar Ujala

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

भारत की महिला टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी मनिका बत्रा का ओलंपिक का शानदार सफर जारी है। मनिका ने टोक्यो ओलंपिक के तीसरे दिन रविवार को दूसरे दौर का मुकाबला जीत लिया। उन्होंने यूक्रेन की खिलाड़ी पेसोत्सका मारग्रेटा को 4-11, 4-11, 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 और 11-7 से हराया।  
sports other sports national manika batra tokyo olympics tokyo 2020
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc.

