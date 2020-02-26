शहर चुनें

मई तक काबू में नहीं आया कोरोनावायरस तो रद्द किया जा सकता है टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 26 Feb 2020 06:40 AM IST
टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020
टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 - फोटो : सोशल
जानलेवा कोरोनावायरस का संकट अब टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2020 पर भी गहराने लगा है। समाचार एजेंसी एसोसिएटेड प्रेस से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक अंतरराष्ट्रीय ओलंपिक समिति के एक वरिष्ठ सदस्य ने बताया है कि अगर मई अंत तक कोरोनावायरस पर काबू नहीं पाया जाता है तो ओलंपिक खेल रद्द किए जा सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा ऐसी स्थिति में ओलंपिक खेल का समय नहीं बदला जाएगा न ही इन्हें स्थगित किया जाएगा, बल्कि खेल रद्द कर दिए जाएंगे।
