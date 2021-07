पदक की उम्मीद टूटी: सुपरमॉम मैरीकॉम टोक्यो ओलंपिक से बाहर, कड़े मुकाबले में कोलंबियाई मुक्केबाज से हारीं

💔 💔



London @Olympics 🥉medalist @MangteC put up a memorable fight but it wasn’t to be, fell short as she goes down 2-3 against Rio #Olympics 🥉medalist 🇨🇴's Ingrit V in Round of 16 match of @Tokyo2020 . #RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/d5RKpusKN6