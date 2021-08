टोक्यो ओलंपिक: स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले नीरज चोपड़ा की ट्रेनिंग पर खर्च हुए सात करोड़ रुपये, खरीदे गए 177 भाले

Journey to the 🥇@Neeraj_chopra1's Gold is a cumulative effect of his grit, determination & a supporting ecosystem that stood by him. Here's how 🇮🇳's favourite javelin thrower fulfilled the entire country's dream of winning 🥇 at the #Olympics#Cheer4India@PMOIndia @afiindia pic.twitter.com/28DajW0f7S