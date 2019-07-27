2020 में गुवाहाटी में होगा खेलो इंडिया का आयोजन, खेल मंत्री रिजिजू का एलान

I am happy to announce that the 3rd edition of the #KheloIndia Youth Games will be held at Guwahati from January 18-30, 2020. The Games will see a participation of more than 10,000 athletes and officials. It will be conducted in partnership with IOA, SGFI & Assam as host State. pic.twitter.com/5SsfuUfYvw— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 27, 2019
मिक शूमाकर ने जर्मन ग्रां प्री की क्वालिफाइंग स्पर्धा से पहले पिता माइकल शूमाकर की 2004 में चैंपियनशिप जीतने वाली फरारी एफ 2004 को तीन लैप तक चलाकर सभी को भावविभोर कर दिया।
27 जुलाई 2019