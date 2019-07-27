शहर चुनें

third Khelo india to be conducted in guwahati in 2020, sports minister kiren rijiju announced

2020 में गुवाहाटी में होगा खेलो इंडिया का आयोजन, खेल मंत्री रिजिजू का एलान

27 Jul 2019
खेलो इंडिया
खेलो इंडिया - फोटो : social media
खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने शनिवार को खेलो इंडिया के तीसरे संस्करण को घोषणा कर दी। अपने ट्विटर अकाउंट पर ट्वीट करते हुए रिजिजू ने इस खास टूर्नामेंट से जुड़ी जानकारियां साझा की। 
रिजिजू ने कहा, 'मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि खेलो इंडिया का तीसरा संस्करण साल 2020 में 18-30 जनवरी तक गुवाहाटी में खेला जाएगा'। इस दौरान इसमें 10000 से अधिक खिलाड़ी और अधिकारी भाग लेंगे।  इसे IOA, SGFI और मेजबान राज्य असम मिलकर आयोजित करेंगे। 
 


खेलो इंडिया भारत सरकार की खेल से जुड़ी एक महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट है जो मुख्यतः स्कूल के अंडर-17 और कॉलेज के अंडर-21 के छात्रों के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है। 

रिजिजू ने खेलो इंडिया को लेकर संसद में कहा था कि इससे गांव और दूर-दराज के इलाकों से प्रतिभाओं को चुनने में मदद मिलेगी।  
kiren rijiju sports minister of india khelo india khelo india youth games khelo india 2020
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

