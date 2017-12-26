Download App
Video: 'द रॉक' ने पहचान लिया एमएस धोनी का ट्रेडमार्क शॉट, फिर कही ऐसी बात

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 11:43 PM IST
the rock identifies the ms dhonis trademark helicopter shot

द रॉक और एमएस धोनीPC: youtube

WWE के सुपरस्टार और हॉलीवुड एक्टर ड्वेन जॉनसन ने कहा कि उन्हें क्रिकेट बेहद पसंद है और वह एक दिन इस खेल पर अपने हाथ आजमाना चाहते हैं। 'द रॉक' के नाम से मशहूर जॉनसन इस समय अपनी फिल्म ‘जुमांजी- वेलकम टू द जंगल’ के प्रमोशन में जुटे हुए हैं, जो ग्लोबली 29 दिसंबर को रिलीज होने वाली है।
हाल ही में टीम इंडिया और श्रीलंका के बीच मुंबई टी-20 मैच के दौरान जॉनसन का एक वीडियो सामने आया, जिसमें उन्होंने कहा, 'मेरा मानना है कि क्रिकेट के खेल में हाथ आजमाना चाहिए।'

बकौल जॉनसन, 'मैं बहुत आभारी हूं कि भारत में मेरे लाखों फैंस हैं, जिन्होंने मुझे अलग-अलग रोल में देखा है।' एक स्पोर्ट्स चैनल के शो में जॉनसन को वीडियो देखकर क्रिकेट से संबंधित कुछ सिग्नल और बैट्समैन द्वारा लगाए गए शॉट्स को पहचानना था।

इस टास्क के दौरान 'द रॉक’ को टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का ट्रेडमार्क 'हेलीकॉप्टर शॉट' दिखाया गया, जिसे उन्होंने तुरंत पहचान लिया। 'द रॉक' के क्रिकेट ज्ञान ने भारतीय फैंस का दिल जीत लिया।





'द रॉक' ने अंत में टीम इंडिया को भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं दी।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

ms dhoni the rock dwayne johnson cricket

