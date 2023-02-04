Dipa Karmakar: डोप टेस्ट में फंसीं जिम्नास्ट दीपा करमाकर, आईटीए ने लगाई 21 महीने की पाबंदी

भारतीय जिम्नास्ट दीपा करमाकर पर प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ के सेवन के चलते गाज गिरी है। इंटरनेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (ITA) दीपा पर पाबंदी लगाई है। इंटरनेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (ITA) ने भारतीय जिम्नास्ट दीपा करमाकर को प्रतिबंधित पदार्थ हाइजेनामाइन के लिए पॉजिटिव परीक्षण के बाद 21 महीने के लिए प्रतिबंधित किया है।

The ITA (International Testing Agency) sanctions Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar with a 21-month period of ineligibility after testing positive for prohibited substance higenamine: ITA