Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old a Karate player Balaji succumbed to his injuries today

तमिलनाडु: 19 साल के कराटे खिलाड़ी की खेल-खेल में गई जान, अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तमिलनाडु Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Fri, 20 Aug 2021 03:56 PM IST
कराटे खिलाड़ी बालाजी
कराटे खिलाड़ी बालाजी - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के पुदुक्कोट्टई जिले में शुक्रवार को 19 साल के कराटे खिलाड़ी बालाजी की खेल खेल में जान चली गई। हुआ यूं कि 14 अगस्त को आयोजित एक कराटे कार्यक्रम में इस खिलाड़ी ने हिस्सा लिया था। इस दौरान बालाजी ने हाथ में जलता हुआ कपड़ा बांधकर दांव लगाने का प्रयास किया। मगर यह दांव बालाजी को उल्टा पड़ गया। उसके हाथ में आग पकड़ ली, जिसके बाद बालाजी को अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उसने दम तोड़ दिया।
sports other sports national karate player balaji कराटे खिलाड़ी बालाजी
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

