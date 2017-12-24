Download App
आपका शहर Close

PWL लीग की नीलामी में सबसे मंहगे बिके सुशील कुमार, इन खिलाड़ियों के रहे ये दाम

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम- अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:52 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Sushil kumar earns highest bid at Pro Wrestling League auction

सुशील कुमारPC: toi

प्रो रेसलिंग लीग (पीडब्ल्यूएल) की तीसरे सीजन की हुई नीलामी में दो बार के ओलंपिक पदक विजेता भारतीय पहलवान सुशील कुमार को 55 लाख रुपये में खरीदा गया है। सुशील को दिल्ली सुल्तांस ने 55 लाख रुपये में खरीदा।  वहीं महिलाओं में विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली अमेरिका की हेलेना मारउलिस (57 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग) को हरियाणा हैमर्स ने 44 लाख रुपये में खरीदा है।
वहीं, मुंबई मराठी ने रियो ओलम्पिक-2016 में भारत को कांस्य पदक दिलाने वाली साक्षी मलिक को 39 लाख रुपये में खरीदा है। जबकि बजरंग पूनिया 65 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में यूपी दंगल में खेलते नजर आएंगे। यूपी ने उनके लिए 25 लाख रुपये की कीमत चुकाई है।

यूपी ने विनेश फोगाट के लिए 40 लाख रुपये दिए हैं। यूपी ने विनेश की बड़ी बहन गीता को (62 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग) में 28 लाख रुपये में अपने साथ जोड़ा है। वहीं, मुंबई ने रूस के रियो स्वर्ण पदक विजेता सोसलान रामोनोव को (65 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग) में 38 लाख में खरीदा है।

पढ़ेंः-  भारतीय मुक्केबाज विजेंदर सिंह ने अर्नेस्ट अमुजु को हराकर दर्ज की लगातार 10वीं जीत

गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली में हुई इस निलामी में छह फ्रेंचाइजी टीमों ने भारत के महान व्यक्तिगत ओलंपियन के लिए बोली लगाई, जिन्होंने हाल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका में राष्ट्रमंडल कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। दिल्ली की फ्रेंचाइजी ने अपने एक बयान में कहा, 'हम सुशील को अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाकर सम्मानित महसूस कर रहे हैं। हम अभी सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ियों के लिये बोली लगा रहे हैं और निश्चित रूप से अपनी सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम तैयार करेंगे।' 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

pwl auctions pwl sushil kumar delhi franchise More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मां-बेटी में सिर्फ डेढ़ साल का फर्क, करिश्मा देख नहीं होगा आंखों पर यकीन

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
A twenty four years embryo frozen baby born in America

बामर लॉरी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पद पर वैकेंसी, आवेदन निःशुल्क

  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Vacancy in Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. for the post of Assistant Manager

अरबपति बिजनेसमैन से शादी करने जा रही कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, अनुष्‍का की तरह रॉयल होगी वेडिंग

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
sonam kapoor decide to get marry with boyfriend anand ahuja after anushka sharma wedding

एक शब्द ने खराब कर दी 'टाइगर' की ओपनिंग, जिंदा होने के बावजूद पड़ सकता कमाई पर असर

  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Tiger Zinda Hai screenings stopped in Rajasthan faces valmiki community protest

हाथों में हाथ थामे मुंबई पहुंचे अनुष्का-विराट, एयरपोर्ट पर दूल्हा-दुल्हन को देख भीड़ हुई बेकाबू

  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted at mumbai airport

जबर ख़बर

सरकार के चुनावी दांव से गुर्जर नाराज, एक प्रतिशत आरक्षण में पांच जातियां शामिल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Read

भारतीय मुक्केबाज विजेंदर सिंह ने अर्नेस्ट अमुजु को हराकर दर्ज की लगातार 10वीं जीत

indian boxer Vijender Singh registers tenth successive victory
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कॉमनवेल्‍थ कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में भारतीय पहलवानों का कमाल, सुशील के बाद साक्षी ने भी जीता गोल्ड

Sakshi Malik win gold at Commonwealth Wrestling sushil kumar
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कॉमनवेल्थ रेसलिंगः सुशील कुमार ने भारत के लिए जीता गोल्ड मेडल, तीन साल बाद की जोरदार वापसी

sushil kumar won gold medal at commonwealth wrestling championship
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रिंग में मुहम्मद अली से भिड़ने वाले भारतीय बॉक्सर को बीमार देखकर पिघला शाहरुख का दिल, दिए 5 लाख

shahrukh khan gave 5 lakh rupees to ailing boxer kaur singh for medical treatment
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मुंह तोड़ने का बयान देने वाले बॉक्सर को विजेंदर का करारा जवाब, कुछ ऐसा करने को बेताब

I will knock out Ernest in early rounds says Vijender singh
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नेशनल शूटिंग चैंपियनशिप में गगन नारंग को करारी मात देकर सुशील घालेय ने जीता गोल्ड

Sushil Ghaley beats gagan Narang to win mens 50m rifle prone gold at thiruvananthapuram
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!