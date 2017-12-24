बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PWL लीग की नीलामी में सबसे मंहगे बिके सुशील कुमार, इन खिलाड़ियों के रहे ये दाम
Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 11:52 AM IST
सुशील कुमार
प्रो रेसलिंग लीग (पीडब्ल्यूएल) की तीसरे सीजन की हुई नीलामी में दो बार के ओलंपिक पदक विजेता भारतीय पहलवान
सुशील कुमार
को 55 लाख रुपये में खरीदा गया है। सुशील को दिल्ली सुल्तांस ने 55 लाख रुपये में खरीदा। वहीं महिलाओं में विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाली अमेरिका की हेलेना मारउलिस (57 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग) को हरियाणा हैमर्स ने 44 लाख रुपये में खरीदा है।
वहीं, मुंबई मराठी ने रियो ओलम्पिक-2016 में भारत को कांस्य पदक दिलाने वाली
साक्षी मलिक
को 39 लाख रुपये में खरीदा है। जबकि बजरंग पूनिया 65 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग में यूपी दंगल में खेलते नजर आएंगे। यूपी ने उनके लिए 25 लाख रुपये की कीमत चुकाई है।
यूपी ने विनेश फोगाट के लिए 40 लाख रुपये दिए हैं। यूपी ने विनेश की बड़ी बहन गीता को (62 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग) में 28 लाख रुपये में अपने साथ जोड़ा है। वहीं, मुंबई ने रूस के रियो स्वर्ण पदक विजेता सोसलान रामोनोव को (65 किलोग्राम भारवर्ग) में 38 लाख में खरीदा है।
गौरतलब है कि दिल्ली में हुई इस निलामी में छह फ्रेंचाइजी टीमों ने भारत के महान व्यक्तिगत ओलंपियन के लिए बोली लगाई, जिन्होंने हाल में दक्षिण अफ्रीका में राष्ट्रमंडल कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीता था। दिल्ली की फ्रेंचाइजी ने अपने एक बयान में कहा, 'हम सुशील को अपनी टीम का हिस्सा बनाकर सम्मानित महसूस कर रहे हैं। हम अभी सर्वश्रेष्ठ खिलाड़ियों के लिये बोली लगा रहे हैं और निश्चित रूप से अपनी सर्वश्रेष्ठ टीम तैयार करेंगे।'
शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
+
