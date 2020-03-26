खिलाड़ी कमरों में रहें, रस्सी कूदें और बनाएं वीडियो, 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन में कुछ यूं रहेंगे फिट

SAI is promoting #FitIndiaMovement during the 21-Day lockdown. I appeal everyone to take up this simple exercise of Skipping Rope (रस्सी कूदना) at home. You can share it too. let's unite online, while maintaining social distance.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 25, 2020
रस्सी पकड़-भारत जोड़#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/91hM3U75w6
मैं आप सभी से निवेदन करता हूं कि आप अभी घर में है करोना वायरस की वजह से तो आप 2 या 3 मिनट के लिए रस्सी जरूर कूदें यह हमारी फिटनेस के लिए बहुत अच्छी एक्सरसाइज है और इससे हम हमारे फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट को भी आगे बढ़ा सकते हैं #fitindiamovement @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI @DGSAI pic.twitter.com/Wb2Fle9VYc— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) March 25, 2020
Skipping rope challenge to keep fitness at home. #FitIndiaMovement #21daylockdown #StayHomeStaySafe #StayAtHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightCorona @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/FWu9PGBF4l— Mary Kom (@MangteC) March 25, 2020
It’s important for us to stay healthy and fit at this time when we are fighting against corona. Sharing a few basic exercises that can be done at home. #StayHomeStaySafe #HumFitTohIndiaFit @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/jByT2ulKP7— Apurvi Chandela (@apurvichandela) March 25, 2020
During this hard time Social distancing is must but can't distance my self from workout...stay home stay safe..@RijijuOffice @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/e48nVG6xTD— Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) March 25, 2020
This is a very easy way to stay fit. All of you should do it while at home. @RijijuOffice @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI #COVID2019 #StayAtHomeSaveLives #IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/091bElP4xe— jeremy lalrinnunga (@raltejeremy) March 25, 2020
