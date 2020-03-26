शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Sports minister Kiren Rijiju promoted fit india movement during lockdown due to coronavirus

खिलाड़ी कमरों में रहें, रस्सी कूदें और बनाएं वीडियो, 21 दिन के लॉकडाउन में कुछ यूं रहेंगे फिट

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 26 Mar 2020 06:12 AM IST
रिजिजू-मैरी कॉम
रिजिजू-मैरी कॉम - फोटो : amar ujala
ख़बर सुनें
एनआईएस पटियाला और बंगलूरू में टोक्यो ओलंपिक की तैयारियां कर रहे खिलाड़ियों के लिए बुधवार की सुबह एकदम अलग थी। उन्हें निर्देश दिए गए न ही कोई असेंबली होगी और न ही कोई ट्रेनिंग सत्र होगा। कोई भी कमरों से बाहर नहीं निकलेगा। सिर्फ खाना खाने के लिए मेस में आना है। इन्हें कमरों में रहकर रस्सी कूदने का वीडियो अपलोड कर खेल मंत्री किरन रिजिजू की ओर से लॉकडाउन के दौरान शुरू की गई फिट इंडिया मुहिम से जुड़ने के लिए कहा गया है।
आगे पढ़ें

बजरंग और मैरीकॉम के एक्सरसाइज करते वीडियो दिए
kiren rijiju fit india movement bajrang punia mc mary kom lovlina borgohain apurvi chandela covid19 covid 19 india coronavirus india coronavirus

