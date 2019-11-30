शहर चुनें

खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने तीसरे खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स को किया लॉन्च

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 10:48 PM IST
किरण रिजिजू
किरण रिजिजू - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने शनिवार को गोवाहाटी में खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स का तीसरा चरण लॉन्च किया। इसका आयोजन अगले साल 10 से 22 जनवरी तक किया जाएगा। तीसरे चरण में दो अतिरिक्त खेल साइकलिंग और लॉन बॉल्स जुड़ जाएंगे।
पूरे देश से 10 हजार से ज्यादा प्रतिभागी भाग लेंगे, जिसमें 13 दिन में कुल 451 पदक दाव पर लगे होंगे। रिजिजू के अलावा असम के मुख्यमंत्री सर्वानंद सोनोवाल भी इस मौके पर उपस्थित थे।




कार्यक्रम में तीसरे चरण का शुभंकर, खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी, लोगो और थीम गान भी पेश किया गया। इस मौके पर शीर्ष ऐथलीट हिमा दास, स्वप्ना बर्मन और लवलीना बोरगोहेन भी मौजूद थीं।
इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
विज्ञापन
khelo india kiren rijiju किरण रिजिजू खेलो इंडिया khelo india youth games
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
