मशहूर गायक एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, खेल जगत ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest Condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/BrqUirT8Kh

One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that's the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST) . You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That's the world will always remember you.