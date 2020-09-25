शहर चुनें
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   sports fraternity has expressed grief at the passing away of famous playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam

मशहूर गायक एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, खेल जगत ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 25 Sep 2020 05:32 PM IST
एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम
एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम - फोटो : Social media

ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिण भारतीय और हिंदी फिल्मों के मशहूर गायक एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम का शुक्रवार को 74 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया। उन्होंने दोपहर 1.04 बजे चेन्नई के एक निजी अस्पताल में अंतिम सांस ली। बालासुब्रमण्यम कई दिनों से बीमार चल रहे थे। हालांकि बीच में उनकी तबीयत ठीक हो गई थी लेकिन बीते दिन अचानक उनकी तबीयत फिर से बिगड़ गई और उन्हें लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर रखा गया था।
वह कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए थे। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने खुद सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से वीडियो साझा कर दी थी। बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन की खबर सुनते ही खेल जगत में भी शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। खेल जगत ने बालासुब्रमण्यम के निधन पर उन्हें अपनी श्रद्धांजलि दी है। 
 
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण और गौतम गंभीर समेत इन पूर्व खिलाड़ियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि
viswanathan anand sp balasubrahmanyam ravichandran ashwin padma shri gautam gambhir

Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

