मशहूर गायक एसपी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, खेल जगत ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

One of the greatest singers of all time, #SPBalasubramaniam sir’s soulful voice will remain in our hearts forever! He is irreplaceable. Condolences to his family & loved ones.— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 25, 2020
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of #SPBalasubramanyam garu. My deepest Condolences to his family. His voice will always remain etched in our hearts. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/BrqUirT8Kh— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 25, 2020
One of my favourite artist breathed his last today and that's the best way to describe you SPB sir,(an ARTIST) . You were one of the best and most versatile singers in the history of Indian cinema. That's the world will always remember you.— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 25, 2020
Omg!! This year just gets worse by the day! #SPBalasubramaniam #RIP— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 25, 2020
Shattered to hear about passing of SPB sir. A Legend of Indian Cinema. His songs will reverberate forever. His friendship, love for the game and our chennai meetings will be cherished forever. My heartfelt condolences to Sudakar, Sailaja, Charan and rest of family and fans. 🙏🏽— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 25, 2020
Sad to learn about the demise of singing maestro S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. He leaves behind a huge void. Strength to his family and fans.— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) September 25, 2020
Om Shanti 🙏
Really sad to hear about the passing away of such a great yet simple person. He was my first sponsor! He sponsored our team Chennai Colts in the national team championship in 1983. One of the nicest persons I have met. His music gave us such joy #RIPSPB— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) September 25, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.