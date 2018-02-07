अपना शहर चुनें

परेशान एथलीट ने दी धमकी, 'अगर कॉमनवेल्थ में नहीं मिला मौका तो कर लूंगी खुदकुशी'

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 05:04 PM IST
Sakina Khatun commit suicide in front of Indian Olympic Association
Sakina Khatun
भारत की पैरा पावर लिफ्टर सकीना खातून को 2018 के कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाले दल में शामिल नहीं किया गया है। इससे फैसले से आहत सकीना ने धमकी दी है कि अगर उन्हें ऑस्ट्रेलिया में होने जा रहे कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में साथ नहीं ले जाया गया तो वह इंडियन ओलंपिक एसोसिएशन (आईओए) के सामने खुदकुशी कर लेंगी।

एएनआई से बातचीत में सकीना ने बताया कि वह अभी भी उनका नाम कॉमनवेल्थ लिस्ट में शामिल किए जाने का इंतजार कर रही हैं। वह अंत तक अपनी लड़ाई जारी रखेंगी। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के लिए उनका नाम भारतीय दल में शामिल नहीं किया गया तो इस मामले को लेकर वह कोर्ट जाएंगी क्योंकि यह उनकी जिंदगी का सवाल है।
sakina khatun ommonwealth games indian olympic association

