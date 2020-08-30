ऑनलाइन शतरंज ओलिंपियाड: पहली बार भारत बना चैंपियन, इंटरनेट कनेक्शन टूटने के बावजूद रचा इतिहास

🇷🇺 Russia and India 🇮🇳 are co-champions of the first-ever FIDE Online #ChessOlympiad.— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 30, 2020
Tournament's website: https://t.co/bIcj0hRMek#chess #IndianChess #шахматы pic.twitter.com/gP4sULP2kr
We are the champions !! Congrats Russia!— Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 30, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.