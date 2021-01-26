सचिन से लेकर विराट तक, खेल जगत ने दी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ncsFrN66tG— Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) January 26, 2021
Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 26, 2021
सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।
उम्मीद करता हूं जिन महान सिद्धांतों पर हमारे देश की नींव रखी गई है, वे हमें हमेशा प्रेरित करते रहें।
One Nation, One Vision, One Identity— Manu Bhaker (@realmanubhaker) January 26, 2021
No Nation is Perfect, it needs to be made perfect.
My Identity, my India
Happy Republic Day.🇮🇳#गणतंत्र_दिवस #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Qn5BJSUglN
Happy 72nd Republic Day to all my fellow Indians.— DK (@DineshKarthik) January 26, 2021
Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/eOTfr7VF6G
The BCCI wishes you all a very Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vnyhfVi53E— BCCI (@BCCI) January 26, 2021
May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 26, 2021
Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/R7o3VDTlE4
January 26, 2021
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳— Bajrang Punia 🇮🇳 (@BajrangPunia) January 26, 2021
🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝
*दे सलामी इस तिरंगे को*
जिस से *तेरी शान है*
*सर हमेशा ऊचा रखना*
इसका
*जब तक दिल मै जान है*
🙏 *जय हिन्द, वन्दे मातरम* 🙏
*# 72वे गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई*
🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
On the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, saluting every Indian who has strived to make our nation even better. Let us all be each other’s strength in these trying times 🙌 #HappyRepublicDay2021— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 26, 2021
Love & light forever #JaiHind🙏🇮🇳
