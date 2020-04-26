भारतीय मूल के मशहूर एथलीट अमरीक सिंह की कोरोना वायरस से मौत, पोते ने यूं किया याद

Thread on my grandfather who passed away due to Covid-19 this afternoon.— Paman Singh (@PamanSingh) April 22, 2020
1/ Sorry to post this, but it’s important we do not simply see statistics and remember the human impact. I am utterly heartbroken, my grandfather was admitted to hospital last Sunday with symptoms pic.twitter.com/cU9GMnzcD7
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.