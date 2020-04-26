शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Renowned Marathon Runner Amrik Singh dies because of corona virus

भारतीय मूल के मशहूर एथलीट अमरीक सिंह की कोरोना वायरस से मौत, पोते ने यूं किया याद

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 27 Apr 2020 05:32 AM IST
अमरीक सिंह
अमरीक सिंह - फोटो : ट्विटर
भारतीय मूल के एथलीट अमरीक सिंह की कोरोनावायरस से मौत हो गई। 89  वर्षीय अमरीक सिंह ने 22 अप्रैल को इंग्लैंड के बर्मिंघम में आखिरी सांस ली। ग्लास्गो में रहने वाले अमरीक सिंह ने अपने पूरे करियर के दौरान 600 से अधिक मेडल जीते थे। अमरीक सिंह कुछ पिछले महीने पंजाब आए थे। 26 बार लंदन मैराथन में हिस्सा लेने वाले सिंह 13 मार्च को बर्मिंघम लौटे। 12 अप्रैल को उनकी तबीयत खराब हुई और रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकली। 10 दिन यानी बाद 22 अप्रैल को उनकी मृत्यु हो गई।
coronavirus अमरीक सिंह amrik singh अमरिक सिंह एथलीट अमरीक सिंह

