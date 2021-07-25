वर्ल्ड कैडेट रेसलिंग: प्रिया मलिक ने लहराया तिरंगा, बेलारूस की खिलाड़ी को हराकर जीता गोल्ड

Another glory for the country! 🇮🇳— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 25, 2021
Congratulations to Wrestler #PriyaMalik for winning the GOLD medal in the 73 kg category of the World Cadet Wrestling Championship in Budapest, Hungary. 🥇
All hail our #NariShakti! 🙌🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/kh5f7HCXCj
