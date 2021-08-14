चाय पर चर्चा: ओलंपिक में शिरकत करने वाले खिलाड़ियों से मिले राष्ट्रपति, बोले- आपने दिया जश्न मनाने का मौका

विज्ञापन

President Ram Nath Kovind interacts with the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi



(Photo source: Rashtrapati Bhawan) pic.twitter.com/1ZDUrbwQYT — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

I am extremely happy that you (athletes) took the win politely & accepted the defeat with dignity. I would like to tell you that 130 cr Indians were praying for your success & were supporting you with excitement: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/5eKjhmoBCr — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

I would like to congratulate athletes for giving their best performance in Tokyo Olympics. This team has bagged the highest number of medals for the country in Olympics history. The entire nation is proud of your achievements: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/wJqsioopNn — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind hosts the Olympics 2020 contingent over a 'High Tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhawan



"The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation," he says.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/7gbnC9ISyN — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel take selfies with Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia ahead of the

Indian contingent's High Tea with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi.



(Video source: SAIMedia Twitter) pic.twitter.com/e1NxQONzeL — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist shuttler PV Sindhu shows her medal to fellow Olympians ahead of the Indian contingent's High Tea with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi.



(Video source: SAIMedia Twitter) pic.twitter.com/aw3efMUSVu — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद शनिवार को टोक्यो ओलंपिक में शिरकत करने वाले सभी खिलाड़ियों से राष्ट्रपति भवन कल्चरल सेंटर में मुलाकात किया। राष्ट्रपति ने खेलों के महाकुंभ में शामिल हुए सभी खिलाड़ियों को अपने आवास पर चाय के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। सिर्फ खिलाड़ी ही नहीं बल्कि उनके साथ टोक्यो गए उनके कोच, सपोर्ट स्टाफ को भी आमंत्रित किया गया था।राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'मुझे बेहद खुशी है कि आपने जीत को विनम्रता से लिया और हार को गरिमा के साथ स्वीकार किया। मैं आपको बताना चाहता हूं कि 130 करोड़ भारतीय आपकी सफलता के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे थे और उत्साह के साथ आपका समर्थन कर रहे थे।'राष्ट्रपति ने आगे कहा, 'हमें अपनी बेटियों पर विशेष रूप से गर्व है, जिन्होंने कई चुनौतियों का सामना करने के बावजूद विश्वस्तरीय प्रदर्शन किया। कोरोना महामारी के बीच आपने हमें जश्न मनाने का एक मौका दिया। जब आप किसी खेल में भाग लेते हैं तो कभी आप जीतते हैं और कभी हारते हैं लेकिन हर बार आप एक नई चीज सीखते हैं।'इस दौरान राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'मैं एथलीटों को टोक्यो ओलंपिक में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने के लिए बधाई देना चाहता हूं। इस टीम ने ओलंपिक इतिहास में देश के लिए सबसे ज्यादा पदक जीते हैं। आपकी उपलब्धियों पर पूरे देश को गर्व है।'राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'देश को गौरवान्वित करने के लिए पूरे देश को हमारे ओलंपियनों पर गर्व है।'कांस्य पदक विजेता बजरंग पूनिया के साथ एसएसबी के जवान सेल्फी ले रहे हैं।राष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात करने से पहले सिंधु अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों को अपना ब्रॉन्ज मेडल दिखा रही हैं।