बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   President Kovind to host tokyo Olympic contingent over a High Tea today in the evening

चाय पर चर्चा: ओलंपिक में शिरकत करने वाले खिलाड़ियों से मिले राष्ट्रपति, बोले- आपने दिया जश्न मनाने का मौका

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Sat, 14 Aug 2021 06:22 PM IST
विज्ञापन
टोक्यो जाने वाले खिलाड़ियों से राष्ट्रपति ने की चाय पर मुलाकात
टोक्यो जाने वाले खिलाड़ियों से राष्ट्रपति ने की चाय पर मुलाकात - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद शनिवार को टोक्यो ओलंपिक में शिरकत करने वाले सभी खिलाड़ियों से राष्ट्रपति भवन कल्चरल सेंटर में मुलाकात किया। राष्ट्रपति ने खेलों के महाकुंभ में शामिल हुए सभी खिलाड़ियों को अपने आवास पर चाय के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। सिर्फ खिलाड़ी ही नहीं बल्कि उनके साथ टोक्यो गए उनके कोच, सपोर्ट स्टाफ को भी आमंत्रित किया गया था। 
विज्ञापन


राष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात की बेहद खूबसूरत तस्वीरें
 

आपने जीत को विनम्रता से और हार को गरिमा के साथ स्वीकार किया- राष्ट्रपति
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'मुझे बेहद खुशी है कि आपने जीत को विनम्रता से लिया और हार को गरिमा के साथ स्वीकार किया। मैं आपको बताना चाहता हूं कि 130 करोड़ भारतीय आपकी सफलता के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे थे और उत्साह के साथ आपका समर्थन कर रहे थे।'
 

कोरोना महामारी के बीच आपने हमें जश्न मनाने का एक मौका दिया- राष्ट्रपति
राष्ट्रपति ने आगे कहा, 'हमें अपनी बेटियों पर विशेष रूप से गर्व है, जिन्होंने कई चुनौतियों का सामना करने के बावजूद विश्वस्तरीय प्रदर्शन किया। कोरोना महामारी के बीच आपने हमें जश्न मनाने का एक मौका दिया। जब आप किसी खेल में भाग लेते हैं तो कभी आप जीतते हैं और कभी हारते हैं लेकिन हर बार आप एक नई चीज सीखते हैं।' 

इस टीम ने ओलंपिक इतिहास में देश के लिए सबसे ज्यादा पदक जीते हैं- राष्ट्रपति
इस दौरान राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'मैं एथलीटों को टोक्यो ओलंपिक में अपना सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन करने के लिए बधाई देना चाहता हूं। इस टीम ने ओलंपिक इतिहास में देश के लिए सबसे ज्यादा पदक जीते हैं। आपकी उपलब्धियों पर पूरे देश को गर्व है।' 
 

हमारे ओलंपियनों पर पूरे देश को गर्व है- राष्ट्रपति
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने कहा, 'देश को गौरवान्वित करने के लिए पूरे देश को हमारे ओलंपियनों पर गर्व है।'

बजरंग पूनिया के साथ SSB के जवान ले रहे सेल्फी
कांस्य पदक विजेता बजरंग पूनिया के साथ एसएसबी के जवान सेल्फी ले रहे हैं।

कांस्य पदक विजेता पीवी सिंधु पहुंची
राष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात करने से पहले सिंधु अपने साथी खिलाड़ियों को अपना ब्रॉन्ज मेडल दिखा रही हैं। 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national ramnath kovind tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 pv sindhu bajrang punia पीवी सिंधु नीरज चोपड़ा बजरंग पूनिया राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जाबिर की फाइल फोटो।
Delhi

कारोबारी आत्महत्या: 'योगी जी, कर्ज लेकर खरीदी थी जमीन, छोड़ना मत बदमाशों को', सुसाइड नोट में छलका दर्द

14 अगस्त 2021

भारत-पाकिस्तान विभाजन
India News

एलान: 14 अगस्त को अब विभाजन विभीषिका स्मृति दिवस, पीएम मोदी बोले- भुलाया नहीं जा सकता देश के बंटवारे का दर्द

14 अगस्त 2021

विकास दुबे कांड
Kanpur

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे को पनाह देने वाले की जमानत अर्जी खारिज, पुलिस ने किया एक और हैरान करने वाला खुलासा

14 अगस्त 2021

दुष्कर्म व जलाने का मामला
Delhi

दुष्कर्म व जलाने का मामला: सिर्फ अश्लील वीडियो देखने के लिए स्मार्टफोन रखता था पुजारी, बचने के लिए चिता में फेंक दिया था मोबाइल

14 अगस्त 2021

उनमुक्त चंद
Cricket News

उन्मुक्त चंद: वह क्रिकेटर जिसे वक्त से पहले स्टार बनने का खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ा

14 अगस्त 2021

साप्ताहिक राशिफल: परीक्षा-प्रतियोगिता की तैयारी में जुटे छात्रों को भी कोई अच्छा समाचार सुनने को मिल सकता है।
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (16 से 22 अगस्त): इस हफ्ते क्या कहते हैं आपके सितारे, किसको मिलेगा भाग्य का साथ

14 अगस्त 2021

दुष्कर्म व जलाने का मामला
Delhi

दुष्कर्म व जलाने के मामले में नया मोड़: पुजारी का सनसनीखेज खुलासा, सच जानकर पुलिस भी हैरान

14 अगस्त 2021

स्थानीय लोगों ने किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Agra

‘मकान बिकाऊ है': ताजमहल से पांच किमी दूर 300 परिवारों ने दी पलायन की चेतावनी, जानें वजह

14 अगस्त 2021

तालिबान (सांकेतिक)
World

तालिबान : भारत के खिलाफ नहीं होगा अफगान धरती का इस्तेमाल, राजनयिकों और दूतावासों को कोई खतरा नहीं

14 अगस्त 2021

डांस दीवाने 3
Television

डांस दीवाने: माधुरी दीक्षित से मिलकर नम हुए मीराबाई चानू के नैन, इस वीकेंड पर देखिए ‘सलाम इंडिया’

14 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited