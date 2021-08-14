चाय पर चर्चा: ओलंपिक में शिरकत करने वाले खिलाड़ियों से मिले राष्ट्रपति, बोले- आपने दिया जश्न मनाने का मौका

President Ram Nath Kovind interacts with the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi
(Photo source: Rashtrapati Bhawan) pic.twitter.com/1ZDUrbwQYT — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
I am extremely happy that you (athletes) took the win politely & accepted the defeat with dignity. I would like to tell you that 130 cr Indians were praying for your success & were supporting you with excitement: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/5eKjhmoBCr— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
I would like to congratulate athletes for giving their best performance in Tokyo Olympics. This team has bagged the highest number of medals for the country in Olympics history. The entire nation is proud of your achievements: President Ram Nath Kovind pic.twitter.com/wJqsioopNn— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
Delhi | President Ram Nath Kovind hosts the Olympics 2020 contingent over a 'High Tea' at the Rashtrapati Bhawan— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
"The entire country is proud of our Olympians for bringing glory to the nation," he says.
(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/7gbnC9ISyN
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel take selfies with Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia ahead of the— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
Indian contingent's High Tea with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi.
(Video source: SAIMedia Twitter) pic.twitter.com/e1NxQONzeL
Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist shuttler PV Sindhu shows her medal to fellow Olympians ahead of the Indian contingent's High Tea with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021
(Video source: SAIMedia Twitter) pic.twitter.com/aw3efMUSVu
