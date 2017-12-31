Download App
रियल लाइफ की 'दंगल' गर्ल गीता को हराकर पूजा ने की CWG 2018 के लिए क्वालिफाई

डिजिटल स्पोर्ट्स टीम, अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 03:11 PM IST
Pooja Dhanda defeats real-life 'Dangal' girl Geeta Phogat and enter for CWG 2018

पूजा ढांढाPC: toi

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के लिए लखनऊ के साई सेंटर में हुए ट्रायल्स में हरियाणा की रहने वाली भारत की स्टार महिला पहलवान पूजा ढांढा ने 57 किलोग्राम कैटेगरी में रियल लाइफ की 'दंगल' गर्ल गीता फोगाट को हरा दिया है।
इस जीत के साथ ही पूजा ने साल 2018 होने वाली एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप के लिए क्वॉलीफाई कर लिया है। वहीं, इस हार के साथ गीता फोगाट अगले साल अप्रैल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में होने वाले कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के लिए क्वॉलिफाई नहीं कर पाई।

पढ़ेंः- महिला पहलवान साक्षी और बबिता को मिला कॉमनवेल्थ 2018 का टिकट

गौरतलब है कि सेमीफाइनल में पूजा ने गीता को हराया था। फाइनल में उन्होंने सरिता को हराते हुए कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में अपनी जगह पक्की की। वहीं, साक्षी मलिक और पूजा ढांढा के अलावा गीता की बहन विनेश फोगाट (50 किग्रा), बबिता कुमारी (53 किग्रा), दिव्या काकरान (68 किग्रा) और किरण बिश्नोई (76 किग्रा) ने कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स और एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। बता दें कि ये वही पूजा हैं जिन्होंने दंगल फिल्म में गीता फोगाट की जगह 'दंगल' गर्ल की रोल अदा करने के लिए मुंबई में ऑडिशन दिया था। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

