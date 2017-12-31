बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रियल लाइफ की 'दंगल' गर्ल गीता को हराकर पूजा ने की CWG 2018 के लिए क्वालिफाई
Updated Sun, 31 Dec 2017 03:11 PM IST
पूजा ढांढा
PC: toi
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2018 के लिए लखनऊ के साई सेंटर में हुए ट्रायल्स में हरियाणा की रहने वाली भारत की स्टार महिला पहलवान पूजा ढांढा ने 57 किलोग्राम कैटेगरी में रियल लाइफ की 'दंगल' गर्ल
गीता फोगाट
को हरा दिया है।
इस जीत के साथ ही पूजा ने साल 2018 होने वाली एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप के लिए क्वॉलीफाई कर लिया है। वहीं, इस हार के साथ गीता फोगाट अगले साल अप्रैल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में होने वाले
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स
के लिए क्वॉलिफाई नहीं कर पाई।
पढ़ेंः-
महिला पहलवान साक्षी और बबिता को मिला कॉमनवेल्थ 2018 का टिकट
गौरतलब है कि सेमीफाइनल में पूजा ने गीता को हराया था। फाइनल में उन्होंने सरिता को हराते हुए कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में अपनी जगह पक्की की। वहीं, साक्षी मलिक और पूजा ढांढा के अलावा गीता की बहन विनेश फोगाट (50 किग्रा), बबिता कुमारी (53 किग्रा), दिव्या काकरान (68 किग्रा) और किरण बिश्नोई (76 किग्रा) ने कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स और एशियाई चैम्पियनशिप के लिए क्वालीफाई किया। बता दें कि ये वही पूजा हैं जिन्होंने दंगल फिल्म में गीता फोगाट की जगह 'दंगल' गर्ल की रोल अदा करने के लिए मुंबई में ऑडिशन दिया था।
स्पॉटलाइट
