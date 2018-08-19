Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2018
Well done @apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/p6pQLhgR1b
जकार्ता एशियाई गेम्स से भारतीय टीम के लिए खुशखबरी आ रही है। शूटिंग टीम ने भारत को पदक दिलवाया है...
19 अगस्त 2018