पीएम मोदी ने दी अपूर्वी-रवि को बधाई, देश को एशियन गेम्स में दिलाया है पहला मेडल

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 19 Aug 2018 06:43 PM IST
PM Modi congratulates Apurvi chandela and ravi kumar after their bronze medal effort in asian games
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने रविवार को भारतीय निशानेबाज अपूर्वी चंदेला और रवि कुमार को एशियाई खेलों में देश के लिए पहला पदक जीतने पर बधाई दी। भारत ने इंडोनेशिया में खेले जा रहे 18वें एशियाई खेलों में पदक का खाता निशानेबाजी में कांस्य पदक से खोला। अपूर्वी और रवि की मिश्रित टीम ने 10 मीटर राइफल निशानेबाजी स्पर्धा में यह पदक हासिल किया। 




मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'हमारे प्रतिभाशाली निशानेबाजों ने एशियाई खेलों 2018 में हमें पहला पदक दिलाया। अपूर्वी चंदेला और रवि कुमार ने 10 मीटर राइफल निशानेबाजी की मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीता। शाबाश!'

Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar aims silver to open India's first medal at Asian Games
Other Sports

चक दे इंडिया! एशियाई खेलों में फहरा तिरंगा, भारत को मिला पहला मेडल

जकार्ता एशियाई गेम्स से भारतीय टीम के लिए खुशखबरी आ रही है। शूटिंग टीम ने भारत को पदक दिलवाया है...

19 अगस्त 2018

asian games 2018: India beat Bangladesh by 50-21, quite convincingly in the end
Other Sports

भारतीय कबड्डी टीम ने ठोकी ताल, एशियाई गेम्स में बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ जीत से आगाज

19 अगस्त 2018

bajrang punia
Other Sports

LIVE एशियन गेम्स 2018: भारत को मिला पहला गोल्ड, यहां पढ़िए पहले दिन के सारे लाइव अपडेट्स

19 अगस्त 2018

asian games 2018
Other Sports

संभल जाएं भारतीय पहलवान, बम धमाकों के बीच कुश्ती सीखने वाले 'अफगानी टाइगर' भी ले रहे हैं हिस्सा

19 अगस्त 2018

सुन पेइयुआन
Other Sports

चीन ने जीता एशियन गेम्स 2018 का पहला गोल्ड मेडल, वुशु स्पर्धा में इस एथलीट ने किया कमाल

19 अगस्त 2018

रवि कुमार और अपूर्वी चंदेला
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स 2018: अपूर्वी-रवि की जोड़ी ने 10 मी एयर राइफल मिक्स्ड टीम फाइनल के लिए किया क्वालिफाई

19 अगस्त 2018

asian games 2018
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स 2018: इन खेलों में चुनौतियों से होगा आगाज, यहां जाने पहले दिन का पूरा कार्यक्रम

19 अगस्त 2018

एशियाई खेल
Other Sports

दांव पर लगा देश का सम्मान, IOA ने गैरमान्यता प्राप्त संघों के 56 खिलाड़ियों को एशियन गेम्स में भेजा

19 अगस्त 2018

Asian Games 2018: 79 year old Indian grandmother Rita Choksi aims for gold
Other Sports

79 साल की रीता भारतीय टीम की सबसे उम्रदराज एथलीट, एशियन गेम्स में लक्ष्य सिर्फ गोल्ड

18 अगस्त 2018

Atal bihari vajpayee remembered in asian games 2018, Sushil kumar shares memory
Other Sports

अटल जी आते थे गुरू हनुमान के अखाड़े, पहलवान सुशील कुमार ने सुनाया पुराना किस्सा

17 अगस्त 2018

फीफा विश्वकप 2018 की विजेता फ्रांस का असली जश्न

फ्रांस ने दूसरी बार फुटबॉल विश्व कप जीता। विश्व कप हासिल करने के बाद कोच डिडिएर डेसचैम्प्स के साथ प्रेस संबोधन के बीच ही जीत का जश्न मनाने लगे। जिसका वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है।

16 जुलाई 2018

tunisia goalkeeper trick for roza 1:26

गोलकीपर हुआ चोटिल ताकि साथी प्लेयर रोजा खोल सकें

6 जून 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 1:37

आप सोच भी नहीं सकते कितने पुराने हैं ये खेल

15 मार्च 2018

shikhar dhawan gets injured before South Africa tour, doubtful for 1st Test special story 1:26

दक्षिण अफ्रीका दौरे से पहले स्टार खिलाड़ी शिखर धवन को ये क्या हुआ?

28 दिसंबर 2017

खो खो प्रतियोगिता 1:04

प्रदेशीय महिला खो-खो प्रतियोगिता में गोरखपुर ने फैजाबाद को 9-0 से हराया

24 सितंबर 2016

मानव ठक्कर
Other Sports

मानव ठक्कर ने एशियन जूनियर चैंपियनशिप में जीता दो कांस्य पदक

18 अगस्त 2018

पीटी ऊषा
Other Sports

34 साल बाद पीटी उषा का बड़ा खुलासा, बताया क्यों ओलंपिक में मेडल जीतने से चूकीं थीं

16 अगस्त 2018

google dedicates his doodle to asian games 2018
Other Sports

गूगल डूडल में आज एशियन गेम्स, इस तरह पूरी दुनिया को मिला खेलों के लिए खास संदेश

18 अगस्त 2018

asian games
Other Sports

एशियन गेम्स: इंडोनेशिया तक स्वतंत्रता दिवस की गूंज, विदेशी सरजमीं पर फहराया गया तिरंगा

15 अगस्त 2018

अभिषेक वर्मा
Other Sports

एशियाई खेलों के जरिये अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पदार्पण से विचलित नहीं हैं अभिषेक

16 अगस्त 2018

सरजूबाला देवी
Other Sports

सरजूबाला मां के त्याग के लिए उन्हें समर्पित करना चाहती हैं एशियाड गोल्ड 

14 अगस्त 2018

